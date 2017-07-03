Expansion plans on regional gallery radar

Gallery Foundation chair Rod Watters speaks to the crowd at a community meeting to discuss proposed funding cuts to the Grafton Regional Gallery.

THE Grafton Regional Gallery could bounce back from recent attempts to slash its budget with a bold expansion plan.

Just weeks after gathering public support to fight off a Clarence Valley Council plan to slash its budget by half, the Gallery Foundation is looking at ways to gain funding for a gallery building program.

Foundation chairman Rod Watters said, during discussions with Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, he had brought up the NSW Government's $100 million Regional Cultural Fund.

The government has set aside this money for regional cultural organisations to fund capital works projects.

"Chris was reasonably confident we could get somewhere with this," Mr Watters said.

"We already have a plan to expand. We want to build out the back over the carpark so we can move the gallery collection out of flood danger."

Mr Watters said at least one lot behind the gallery had also been bought to allow for expansion.

"We have the plan drawn up, which is one of the criteria for attracting this sort of funding," Mr Watters said.

But he says the gallery needs to concentrate on establishing firmer relations with the council, which owns the gallery.

"From the discussions with the council, both sides are happy to develop a memorandum of understanding over a long period of time," he said.

"It's a necessity so we don't need to keep coming back, cap in hand, each year for funding.

"Any business plan we come up with can sit in with those long-term commitments."

Mr Watters said the council plan to cut about $100,000 from the gallery's budget over the three years from 2018/19 would force the foundation to find new sources of revenue.

"One of the essential things will be including revenue from the gallery cafe in the gallery's takings instead of it going to the council," he said.

Mr Watters said both the foundation and the Friends of the Grafton Gallery had been heartened at the level of support they received when the proposed cuts were announced.

"People see the gallery as a central part of the region's cultural life," he said.

"But we can't afford to let it rest there.

"We have to make sure the gallery is sustainable into the future."