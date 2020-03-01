Expansion sparks Titans’ fight for survival

Gold Coast Titans Head of Culture Mal Meninga speaks to the media during the FOX LEAGUE 2020 season launch at the SCG in Sydney, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

Gold Coast Titans Head of Culture Mal Meninga speaks to the media during the FOX LEAGUE 2020 season launch at the SCG in Sydney, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

GOLD Coast culture chief Mal Meninga has challenged the Titans to lift their game and deliver results to ensure the NRL's likely expansion into Queensland doesn't threaten their survival.

If ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys gets his way, the NRL will have 17 teams in 2023, which would leave the Titans facing a two-pronged attack from southeast Queensland.

Meninga understands the code's push for growth and is adamant the Titans' destiny is in their own hands, regardless of whether a second Brisbane team is added to rugby league's next broadcast deal.

"We have to start winning," Meninga said. "If a second Brisbane team is going to happen, we have to be in the best possible position to counteract them.

"If a second team comes in, it's good for rugby league over all and we need to get on with business and prove to our community we are willing to be followed.

"I'm confident we have got our own market. We have 16,000 players on the Gold Coast and then there's the NSW Northern Rivers (region) which is a great catchment area for us from a development perspective.

"We now have to get our on-field performance right. That's the nature of the NRL. All clubs are judged on on-field success so that's what we aspire to do - we want to start winning."

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg is committed to the Titans' survival, and Meninga believes the Gold Coast are implementing the right structures after the league took over the club's licence in 2014.

"We can only improve in my opinion and I believe we have the base right," Meninga said.

"I'm not sure why we haven't been successful in the past but the Gold Coast is a fantastic rugby league breeding ground.

"We are putting the right systems in place and we are working hard on our development and starting to reap some rewards in keeping our best kids. We are showing the community there is a genuine pathway at the Titans.

"Ultimately, it's about what behaviours you tolerate and the only way you create a successful environment is having the right people at a club.

"We have to prove we aren't a team that is going to come last.

"I believe we are getting to a stage where we have good people with the right skill sets who are passionate about the Titans being successful."