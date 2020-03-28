Expect delays as highway work hits the Clarence

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway from Monday.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway from Monday.

DRIVERS using the Pacific Highway should from Monday should allow extra time for journeys as work at a number of sites will cause delays.

Work on the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade between Monday and next Sunday, weather permitting, will create delays at the following locations.

There will be five days of work from Monday on the Pacific Highway at Pimlico for asphalting on the southbound lanes.

During this work southbound traffic will be moved onto the northbound carriageway. Motorists can expect traffic control and reduced speed limits between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday there will be up to six days of work on the highway in areas between Devils Pulpit and Woodburn to carry out earthwork, paving, safety barrier installation and line marking.

Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

At Mororo there will be up to five nights of work on the highway from Monday to carry out line marking removal.

Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Also from Monday there will be up to three days of work in this area to remove barriers and complete asphalt work, with traffic control and short stoppages at times.

Also from Monday, there will be up to six nights of work on the Pacific Highway between Maclean and Tyndale in preparation for a major traffic change and five days of work on the Pacific Highway at Tyndale to install street lighting.

Motorists should expect traffic control, lane closures, reduced speed limits, intermittent stoppages and delays of up to 10 minutes between 6pm and 6am.

From Monday there will be up to five days of work on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie to install permanent road signage.

Traffic control will also be in place to allow heavy vehicle to access the site. Motorists should expect lane closures, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times.

Work on local roads

Away from the highway there will be changes to local roads

Traffic control will be in place on Jubilee Street at Townsend and Cameron Street at Maclean for six days from Monday to allow access to site and install signage.

Motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and short stoppages at times.

There will also be up to three nights of work from Monday at Bondi Hill Road at Tyndale,

Jubilee Street at Townsend and Cameron Street at Maclean to carry out line marking and prepare for a major traffic change. Motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and short stoppages at times between 6pm and 6am.

From Monday there will be up to five days of work on the Old Six Mile Lane overpass bridge to install reflectors.

Motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and short stoppages at times.

Also from Monday there will be five days of work on Somervale Road and Benson Lane at Tyndale to carry out maintenance and install signage.

Motorists should expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and short stoppages at times.

From Tuesday, there will be up six nights of work on Watts Lane at Harwood to carry out drainage installation for the Pacific Highway northbound on-ramp. Motorists should expect stoppages at times and temporary traffic signals will be in place.

Also from Tuesday, the southbound on-ramp connection of the Yamba interchange will reopen. At this time, the temporary detour for southbound motorists accessing the Pacific Highway from Yamba Road will be removed.

The old Mororo Bridge is temporarily closed while drainage is installed.