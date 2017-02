AN EXCLUSION zone to be established for two hours will affect motorists on the Pacific Highway this afternoon.

The RMS has advised that changed traffic conditions will be in place at Tyndale South for blasting scheduled to take place between 1pm and 3pm as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

Traffic will be intermittently stopped and motorists should check signage and allow up to 10 minutes extra travel time.

For the latest information, visit livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.