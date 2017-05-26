VIDEO: Truck crash on Pacific Highway

CREWS have worked through the night to salvage a truck which ran off the Pacific Highway north of Grafton.

At about 1.30am the southbound truck left the road down a steep embankment in a roadworks zone just north of Centenary Drive, Clarenza, about 3km north of South Grafton.

The driver was transported by ambulance to hospital. At about 5am NSW Fire and Rescue Grafton arrived at the scene to clean up about 500 litres of diesel which leaked from the vehicle.

At 7am this morning the truck was lifted out of the embankment by a crane and back onto the road service. Delays can be expected to continue as the vehicle retrieval and clean up process continues.

A truck is lifted out of a deep embankment on the side of the Pacific Highway on Friday, 26th May, 2017. Bill North

Alternating traffic conditions are currently in place with delays expected. At 7am northbound traffic was backed up more than a kilometre.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution. For the latest information, visit www.livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.

