Disney security uses assault rifles to force kids off cruise

IT WAS no fairytale vacation.

A young American mum says she was kicked off a Disney cruise by armed guards - for being too pregnant to go on the trip.

According to the New York Post, Emily Jackson, 22, was all set to embark on a family vacation with her husband, two kids, parents and siblings and was waiting for her room keys aboard the boat in Miami last Thursday, when Disney staff approached her, KMOV reported.

They told Ms Jackson she couldn't be on the boat because she was 25 weeks pregnant - one week past the House of Mouse's policy, she said.

Ms Jackson had flown from St. Louis for the family vacation. She said her doctor had given her permission to travel and that she hadn't heard about Disney's policy.

Her father tried to see if there was any way the family could still take their long-anticipated trip - and that's when things got ugly.

Emily Jackson had permission from her doctor to travel but discovered that Disney has a policy against heavily pregnant women on the cruise. Picture: YouTube

Video that Ms Jackson posted to her YouTube vlog "The Jackson Hive" shows an armed guard telling the mum to "Wait outside. Step outside" as he leads the family to a door.

The guard scared her two kids, smirking and laughing as he ushered them out while toting an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, Ms Jackson said.

"It was just terrible. They had the guy with a gun following us, they had the K9 unit," she told the station.

Ms Jackson and her family - including two kids under the age of two - had to wait outside in the heat for almost two hours while crews tried to find their luggage, she says in the video.

Emily Jackson vented in her vlog about how Disney staff treated her and her family. Picture: YouTube

Footage from another video about the ordeal shows the family sporting custom-made "Keep calm and enjoy your Disney vacation" shirts.

"I felt so bad because I felt like it was my fault that everybody couldn't go," Ms Jackson says in the footage.

Ms Jackson said her issue isn't with the policy but "how they treated us after that point."

"I'm mad because of how they treated me and my children … The fact that they felt they needed AR-15s to escort us out."

Emily Jackson in her vlog “The Jackson Hive” explains that she was prevented from a Disney cruise by an armed guard because she was pregnant. Picture: YouTube

Ms Jackson said Disney offered to reimburse their tickets for the cruise but not their flights to and from St. Louis.

Disney Cruise Line did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.