RICH: The Clarence Valley's rich Indigenous culture has a lot to offer tourists coming to the region. Jenna Thompson
Promote, experience Valley's indigenous culture

Jenna Thompson
by
8th Aug 2019 1:00 AM
THE popularity of experience tourism, specifically indigenous tourism, and the Clarence Valley has a lot to offer in this respect.

The Lower Clarence Aboriginal Tourist Site Drive project was established in 1992 and was one of the first indigenous tourism initiatives within the Clarence Valley.

However, the growing demand for immersive experiences by national and international visitors could inspire the Clarence Valley's indigenous communities to take on a more interactive role in promoting this enriched culture.

Here are just some of the ways we can celebrate Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Yaegl cultures:

CULINARY EXPERIENCES

Known for its abundance of food and close proximity to the ocean, Angourie Beach, for example, provides the perfect backdrop for visitors to experience authentic Yaegl bush tucker while taking in the spectacular views of the Clarence Valley.

INTERACTIVE ARTS

With so many talented indigenous local artists, visitors could be spoilt for choice in artist-led workshops.

ACCOMMODATION

Indigenous-owned accommodation throughout the Valley gives rise to wilderness retreats and fully immersive overnight experiences that reinforce powerful connections to place.

LAND AND SEA

Guided adventures across the Clarence Valley's many distinctive landscapes could see visitors spotting wildlife in our national parks, kayaking down the Clarence River, then a swim at Brooms Head - all in one day and all while learning the cultural significance of each location.

bundjalung cultural tourism cutural experience experience tourism futurecv gumbaynggirr tourism yaegl
Grafton Daily Examiner

