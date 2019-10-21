Menu
GOOD SHOW: Iluka's Dean Bartlett (62 not out) had a solid innings. Mitchell Keenan
Cricket

Experience shines through as Iluka claim the spoils

Mitchell Keenan
by
21st Oct 2019 3:10 PM
MBC FIRST GRADE: Iluka claimed their first victory of the year with a convincing performance against newcomers Yamba at Iluka Oval on Saturday.

Top-end batters Dean Bartlett (62 not out) and Jack Webster (28) formed a partnership to push ahead after Iluka elected to bat first.

Iluka captain Zac Newton was pleased to see the contribution from some of his more experienced players.

"The boys at the top batted pretty well. Dean shone and Jack was good alongside him as they notched up around 90 runs,” Newton said.

"When we went out to bowl it wasn't looking too good with Laurie and Troy Urquhart batting well together, but once they fell we cleaned up their tail end pretty quick.”

Newton said things were looking up with the squad back to full strength for the win after a tough loss to Harwood in the opening round.

"It's always good to get that first win out of way. We cost ourselves with a few dropped catches last week but we were much more convincing in this one,” he said.

"I'm hoping this is the first win of many this year, that was definitely our best team out on the park so things are looking good for the season ahead.”

clarence cricket iluka cricket maclean bowling club first grade yamba cricket
Grafton Daily Examiner

