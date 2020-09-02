Experience the beauty of the Clarence Valley

Now & Then: Pat Jenkins

In Now & Then Pat Jenkins presents a selection of recent work that explores her passion for the natural beauty of the Clarence Valley and storytelling. Pat has enjoyed a lifelong love of botany and the Australian bush led from exquisite flower pieces to later observations of environmental niches such as those one finds in rainforests and gorges.

Operation Art

Operation Art is an exhibition of works created by young students in the classroom as an initiative of The Children’s Hospital at Westmead in association with the NSW Department of Education. Every year schools across New South Wales are invited to participate in Operation Art, an initiative of The Children’s Hospital at Westmead in association with the New South Wales Department of Education. This program encourages students to create artworks for children in hospital. It is an important visual arts exhibition that focuses on creating a positive environment to aid the healing and recovery process of young patients.

Father’s Day Fundraiser

The Gallery Foundation is offering supporters the chance to show their appreciation for Fathers and Father figures by purchasing a hamper containing luxury food and drink goodies. The hampers feature products sourced from the Clarence Valley and nearby Ballina. The selection includes beer from Sanctus and Seven Mile Brewing, Swagman Salt Macadamias from Grafton’s mong Gum Trees, Classic Barbecue Marinade and Emma’s Beetroot Relish from Yamba’s Nicholson Fine Foods and Carrs Peninsula Olives and Olive Oil. This fundraiser contributes to the Foundations current goal of raising the final $15,000 of their commitment to the fit-out stage of the Grafton Regional Gallery expansion, due for completion in early 2021

To place an order for a Father’s Day hamper and for details of the new fundraising initiatives, including the Foundation Supporters program, head to their website thegalleryfoundation.com.au

Summer Sensations Artist Call Out

Submissions are now open for the Summer Sensation exhibition. The exhibition showcases artwork across all mediums and features artwork from emerging and established artists Clarence Valley artists.

Summer Sensations was inspired by the Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts, London. The Summer Exhibition has been running continuously since 1769 and is the world’s largest open submission art show and brings together art in all mediums – prints and paintings, film, photography, sculpture, architectural works and more – by leading artists, Royal Academicians and household names as well as new and emerging talent.

Summer Sensations will be on display in Prentice House from 27 November 2020 – 1 January 2021. Visit https://graftongallery.nsw.gov.au/summer-sensations--43 to book.

Be part of the Adaption Project at Sculpture by the Sea

Grafton Regional Gallery have secured an exclusive opportunity with Goldberg Aberline Studio to help create an amazing inflatable sculpture for the upcoming exhibition on the walk between the iconic Bondi and Tamarama beaches.

GAS studio has selected four Regional Galleries to make history with the ‘Adaptation’ project. Conceived by Maurice Goldberg and Matthew Aberline, this project explores how collaboration in the age of Covid, can happen online – in new and amazing ways. Together we will create one work for Tamarama Beach – the heart of Sculpture by the Sea.

We are looking for creatives from the Clarence to join with GAS to develop the fabrics and prints within the structure of ‘Adaptation’. Join the live, online, Creative Chill-Session Workshops to experience creativity in a fun, uplifting way – using a variety of methods to create abstract art … no experience necessary. Workshop places are limited, cost $15 all materials provided. Register you interest now by emailing gallery@clarence.nsw.gov.au to reserve your place. Workshops tickets will be available from Tuesday 1 September.

Collection Highlight

Dorothea Elizabeth TOOVEY (1898 – 1990) Desert Tension 1961

Desert Tension 1961

Acrylic on board

70 x 91cm

Gift of the Jacaranda Art Society 1988

Dorothea, known as Dora, was born in Bathurst, studied at the Royal Art Society in Sydney with fellow artists Dattilo-Rubbo and James R Jackson, the National Gallery of Victoria School in Melbourne, the Julian Ashton School in Sydney with John Passmore and the Academie Julian in Paris. She travelled for three years while studying from 1926 to 1929 in the United Kingdom and Europe.

The artist become well known for her landscapes and portraiture. A self-portrait won the 1970 Portia Geach Memorial Award. She toured South America and painted during a caravan tour of central and western Australia in the 1940s. Desert Tension is the inaugural winner of the Jacaranda Art Prize which began in 1961 during the Jacaranda Festival. The prize was judged by Tom Gleghorn, artist and teacher at the National Art School.

From 1961 the Jacaranda Art Prize was presented by the Jacaranda Art Society which carried out fundraising activities throughout each year to raise the prize money. The society was very keen to give the community access to contemporary art and to build a collection for the City of Grafton. The society was instrumental in establishing the Grafton Regional Gallery. The society donated their collection to the community as the founding collection of the gallery.