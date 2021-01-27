Expert predictions: The top KFC SuperCoach scorers for 2021

The official launch of the 2021 KFC SuperCoach AFL season is almost here.

With only hours remaining until Australian's biggest fantasy game opens, Tim Michell, The Phantom and Al Paton cast their eye across every club and predict the top scorers for 2021.

Rory Laird dominated when thrown into the midfield by Matthew Nicks.

ADELAIDE

Tim Michell's predicted top 3

Rory Laird

Matt Crouch

Reilly O'Brien

Smoky:Rory Sloane

There aren't many obvious candidates who could unseat the 2020 top-three from Adelaide. Crouch was the third-ranked Crow last season but finished 466 points clear of the next best, Brodie Smith. Rory Sloane only played 12 games and is a proven KFC SuperCoach performer, averaging 100+ in every season from 2012-2019 bar 2018 (96.6). Laird dominated as a midfielder in the second half of the campaign, averaging 121 in his last eight matches thanks to a combination of big possession and tackle numbers.

The Phantom's predicted top 3

Matt Crouch

Rory Laird

Reilly O'Brien

Smoky:Jackson Hately

As good as Laird was in the midfield late last season - form which makes him a KFC SuperCoach lock in defence - if Crouch hits the ground running, he'll take some catching. A fit Tom Doedee is a chance to feature near the top, while Hately could be in for a big spike with greater midfielder opportunity.

Al Paton's predicted top 3

Reilly O'Brien

Matt Crouch

Rory Laird

Smoky: Rory Sloane

2020 top three

Reilly O'Brien 1806 points, avg 106.2

Rory Laird 1787 points, avg 105.1

Matt Crouch 1771 points, 110.7

BRISBANE

Tim Michell's top 3

Lachie Neale

Jarrod Lyons

Oscar McInerney

Smoky: Jarrod Berry

How can you go past the Brownlow medallist? Neale's average of 134 might drop slightly when quarters return to normal but even then Lyons is unlikely to catch him. Neale's right-hand man always gets overlooked in KFC SuperCoach but has averaged 98.6 and 112.5 in the past two seasons. Jarrod Berry and Hugh McCluggage have top-three claims but Oscar McInerney is the bolter. The Big O averaged 93 from Round 9 onwards when he assumed the mantle of Brisbane's No.1 ruckman.

The Phantom's top 3

Lachie Neale

Hugh McCluggage

Jarryd Lyons

Smoky: Cam Rayner

Neale is the obvious No. 1 - and rightly so. But I think we will see greater consistency from McCluggage, who posted nine KFC SuperCoach tons with five scores of 80 or less last year, in 2021. The young star added 22 points to his average in his second year and 18 in his third, before breaking three figures, following a seven-point climb last season. I'm tipping he's about to push 110. Speaking of taking the next step, that's exactly what Rayner could do when he's given midfield minutes.

Al Paton's predicted top 3

Lachie Neale

Dayne Zorko

Jarryd Lyons

Smoky: Hugh McCluggage

2020

Lachie Neale 2284 points, avg 134.4

Jarryd Lyons 1913 points, avg 112.5

Hugh McCluggage 1726 points, avg 101.5

CARLTON

Tim Michell's top 3

Patrick Cripps

Sam Walsh

Sam Docherty

Smoky:Jack Martin

Banged up and heavily tagged in games last season, Cripps could hardly have had more go wrong. The Blues co-captain battled to an average of 97.5 but never truly hit his straps. After posting averages of 119.4 and 117.1 in the previous two seasons, Cripps should reclaim his mantle as the topscoring Blue from Walsh. Zac Williams and Sam Docherty will vie for the title of Carlton's value pick in defence. Jack Martin had four games of 107+ to Round 6 last season and could threaten the big three if he can dodge the soft-tissue problems that have troubled him in recent years.

The Phantom's top 3

Sam Walsh

Patrick Cripps

Zac Williams

Smoky: Will Setterfield

After a tough year, Cripps will bounce back but will it be enough to reclaim his crown from Walsh? It's a big call, but I don't think so - not with the young star's durability and all-round game, which is developing at a rapid rate. Williams and Docherty are hard to split but the former Giant's ceiling as a full-time midfielder give him the edge. Don't be surprised to see under-the-radar midfielder Setterfield pushing the big names, either, after the 22-year-old averaged 108 points in the final five games of last season.

Al Paton's predicted top 3

Sam Walsh

Patrick Cripps

Sam Docherty

Smoky: Zac Williams

2020

Sam Walsh 1719 points, avg 101.1

Patrick Cripps 1657 points, avg 97.5

Ed Curnow 1622 points, avg 95.4

COLLINGWOOD

Tim Michell's top 3

Brodie Grundy

Taylor Adams

Steele Sidebottom

Smoky: Jeremy Howe

By his own lofty standards, Brodie Grundy (average 120.6) had a down year in 2020. A congested fixture for the Magpies clearly didn't help him and he was forced to share ruck duties with Darcy Cameron and Mason Cox at times. Despite this, Grundy still had one of the best KFC SuperCoach averages of the year and only went below 100 twice. Lock him in as the top Magpie again. Interceptors were a clear beneficiary of extra scaling in shorter quarters and it will be interesting to see if Jeremy Howe can maintain his career-best numbers when he returns. Sidebottom will be a popular starting pick as a forward and could spend more time on the inside with no Adam Treloar.

The Phantom's top 3

Brodie Grundy

Taylor Adams

Scott Pendlebury

Smoky: Josh Daicos

Grundy appeared to struggle with hub life and the condensed fixture last year but the star big man still finished with the seventh-highest average in the competition. I'm predicting Grundy and Max Gawn to meet around the 130-point mark again this season. Adams averaged 14 more KFC SuperCoach points per game without Adam Treloar in the side last year and that's on top of the +22 differential in 2018. Pendlebury missed a few games through injury in 2021 but he averaged 120 points in his final five matches and, despite his age, could still hold off the likes of Jack Crisp, Steele Sidebottom and Brayden Maynard.

Al Paton's predicted top 3

Brodie Grundy

Taylor Adams

Steele Sidebottom

Smoky: Jeremy Howe

2020

Brodie Grundy 2051 points, avg 120.6

Taylor Adams 1863 points, avg 109.6

Brayden Maynard 1740 points, avg 102.4

Thirsty for KFC SuperCoach points at Tullamarine? Zach Merrett is your man.

ESSENDON

Tim Michell's top 3

Zach Merrett

Andrew McGrath

Jordan Ridley

Smoky:Darcy Parish

Dylan Shiel seems the obvious contender to Zach Merrett's standing as Essendon's top KFC SuperCoach pick but Shiel has never really reached uber premium status. The players capable of doing that are two of the shining lights from a dismal campaign last year for the Bombers - Jordan Ridley and Andrew McGrath. McGrath's role as an inside midfielder and average of five tackles a game gives me greater confidence he can average 105+ than Ridley. Although it should be noted Ridley is one of the best ball users in the AFL and efficiency equals KFC SuperCoach points in abundance. Parish just needs more time on the ball.

The Phantom's top 3

Zach Merrett

Andrew McGrath

Jordan Ridley

Smoky: Sam Draper

Like Tim, I believe Andrew McGrath is the man who can push Merrett in the KFC SuperCoach standings at the Bombers. With more midfield responsibility, the 22-year-old increased his average from 73 to 95 last season. But, taking out the injury-affected 29 in Round 18, McGrath averaged 104 points from Round 7 onwards. Returning skipper Dyson Heppell could make a play for Ridley's spot at No. 3, as could Devon Smith, depending on his role, which fluctuated last year.

Al Paton's predicted top 3

Zach Merrett

Jordan Ridley

Andrew McGrath

Smoky: Sam Draper

2020

Zach Merrett 1849 points, avg 115.6

Jordan Ridley 1733 points, avg 101.9

Adam Saad 1665 points, avg 97.9

FREMANTLE

Tim Michell's top 3

Andrew Brayshaw

Nat Fyfe

Luke Ryan

Smoky: Adam Cerra

Not picking Nat Fyfe to finish as the No.1 Docker? Have I gone mad? Possibly. But the prospect of more time in attack and only playing 49 games in the past three seasons have me worried. The Brayshaw breakout was one of the talking points of 2020 in KFC SuperCoach and only a lack of time on ground stopped him going closer to Fyfe's average. Luke Ryan already played on from every kick in and defenders have an additional five metres to play with this year. That alone will ensure he's one of the years top defenders. Cerra is going to be a star but he's still a rung below that trio.

The Phantom's top 3

Andrew Brayshaw

Nat Fyfe

Adam Cerra

Smoky: Caleb Serong

It started in 2020 and it's only going to continue this year - the kids are taking over at the Dockers. Brayshaw is only improving as a full-time midfielder, and should - hopefully - spend even more time on the ground in 2021. Of course, if Fyfe plays 22 games in the midfield, he'll be No. 1, but when was the last time that happened? Ryan was dominant last year but he could be one who loses a few points as scores even out with the return of 20-minute quarters. He's still favourite to sit alongside Brayshaw and Fyfe but I loved Cerra's third season in the competition in which he averaged 101 points from Round 9 onwards. That's a big jump from his sophomore season average of 62.

Al Paton's predicted top 3

Luke Ryan

Nat Fyfe

Andrew Brayshaw

Smoky: Adam Cerra

2020

Luke Ryan 1824 points, avg 107.3

Andrew Brayshaw 1722 points, avg 101.3

Nat Fyfe 1585 points, avg 113.2

Matthew Rowell has the role and talent to be the top Sun in his second AFL season.

GOLD COAST

Tim Michell's top 3

Matthew Rowell

Hugh Greenwood

Touk Miller

Smoky:Jack Lukosius

Based on five games evidence, why wouldn't you think Matthew Rowell could be the top-ranked Sun of 2021? Rowell was averaging 126 after four games before his season was ended by a shoulder injury. No Sun got close to that over the full season. Greenwood is a tackle machine and that will always help his scoring, while Miller flew under the radar but enjoyed a very strong 2020 season. I just wonder whether 105-106 is his ceiling though.

The Phantom's top 3

Matthew Rowell

Hugh Greenwood

Touk Miller

Smoky: Noah Anderson

Rowell could be the No. 1 scorer in the competition in 2021, let alone at the Suns. Seriously. Greenwood is my clear No. 2 but Miller could be pushed out by any of Stuart Dew's young stars, including Anderson, Jack Lukosius, Lachie Weller and Jack Bowes.

Al Paton's predicted top 3

Matt Rowell

Hugh Greenwood

Jack Lukosius

Smoky: Noah Anderson

2020

Touk Miller 1801 points avg 105.9

Hugh Greenwood 1795 points avg 105.6

Jarrod Witts 1587 points avg 93.4

Patrick Dangerfield maintained big numbers despite spending plenty of time forward.

GEELONG

Tim Michell's top 3

Patrick Dangerfield

Tom Stewart

Mitch Duncan

Smoky: Mark Blicavs

Dangerfield plays the perfect game for KFC SuperCoach and his high-impact style will always generate points. Spend time forward, go into the middle, win a clearance or two and rack up points at will. Tom Stewart would have finished closer to Dangerfield last year had he not missed three games, while Duncan was the fourth-ranked Cat of 2020 from 16 matches.

The Phantom's top 3

Patrick Dangerfield

Tom Stewart

Sam Menegola

Smoky: Jeremy Cameron

It's hard to go past Dangerfield as Geelong's KFC SuperCoach king, even with the pre-season groin issues. But after that, it's tight. Tom Stewart averaged 106 points per game if you ignore the injury-affected 18 in Round 4, while Menegola posted 12 KFC SuperCoach tons in a career-best season. Mitch Ducann, Tom Hawkins and recruit Jeremy Cameron are also a chance to slot in somewhere behind Dangerfield.

Al Paton's predicted top 3

Patrick Dangerfield

Mitch Duncan

Tom Stewart

Smoky: Jeremy Cameron

2020

Patrick Dangerfield 1936 points, avg 113.9

Sam Menegola 1832 points, avg 107.8

Tom Hawkins 1799 points, avg 105.8

Shoulder surgery kept Tim Taranto out for much of last season.

GWS

Tim Michell's top 3

Tim Taranto

Josh Kelly

Lachie Whitfield

Smoky: Tom Green

With Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield missing a few games most seasons, Taranto is primed to take the torch as GWS' premier midfielder. Taranto is only mid-price due to his average of 84 last season but he averaged 102.4 during GWS' Grand Final season of 2019. Kelly will have the best average of any GWS player but his body is always a worry. Ditto Whitfield, although he did manage a full season last year. The reason his scoring suffered at times was his kicking efficiency was well down.

The Phantom's top 3

Lachie Whitfield

Josh Kelly

Tom Green

Smoky: Brayden Preuss

I want to put Kelly at No. 1 but it's hard to look past the 18 home-and-away matches he's missed in the past three seasons. He still may be the highest-averaging Giant but Whitfield, who scored 105 more points than any other player, despite an injury-affect eight in Round 3, will be hard to catch for total points. A fit Tim Taranto and a more settled Stephen Coniglio are the next two obvious candidates but Green is my big call of the pre-season.

Al Paton's predicted top 3

Lachie Whitfield

Josh Kelly

Tim Taranto

Smoky: Braydon Preuss

2020

Lachie Whitfield 1777 points, avg 104.5

Nick Haynes 1672 points, avg 98.4

Josh Kelly 1604 points, avg 114.6

HAWTHORN

Tim Michell's top 3

Tom Mitchell

James Worpel

Jaeger O'Meara

Smoky:Jack Scrimshaw

Mitchell finished 499 points higher than any other Hawk in 2020 - even though his high-possession style wasn't really suited to shorter quarters. James Worpel's average dipped from 97 to 88.3 but it won't be a shock to see him rebound in his fourth season and average 100+. That still won't come close to Mitchell though who should be set for another 110+ campaign. Jack Scrimshaw is the potential bolter after taking on a more prominent intercept role when James Sicily was injured.

The Phantom's top 3

Tom Mitchell

James Worpel

Chad Wingard

Smoky: Jack Scrimshaw

After Mitchell, who is likely to improve on his 2020 season with the return of standard quarters, it's slim pickings from a KFC SuperCoach perspective at the Hawks with James Sicily injured. Worpel could bounce back while Wingard's ceiling is as high as any but Scrimshaw could be the surprise, after increasing his average by 22 when Sicily went down.

Al Paton's predicted top 3

Tom Mitchell

Jaeger O'Meara

Ben McEvoy

Smoky: Will Day

2020

Tom Mitchell 1930 points avg 113.5

Chad Wingard 1431 points avg 84.2

Ben McEvoy 1358 points avg 84.9

MELBOURNE

Tim Michell's top 3

Max Gawn

Clayton Oliver

Christian Petracca

Smoky:Steven May

Don't be shocked if Gawn's 139-point average dips to about 130 this year. He attracted a lot of scaling due to his large influence on Melbourne games, although these points won't be as pronounced when quarters return to normal length. Oliver is a KFC SuperCoach stud but he won't average 130, while it would be foolish to think Petracca will struggle to back up his breakout campaign. Steven May was one of Melbourne's best scorers in the run home, posting triple figures in six of the last seven matches.

The Phantom's top 3

Max Gawn

Clayton Oliver

Christian Petracca

Smoky: Ed Langdon

Just about the most-certain top three in the competition. Oliver and Petracca could improve again, while Gawn may drop slightly as the impact of every player on the field evens out again in 20 minute quarters. But the movement is unlikely to change the order, if all three remain healthy.

Al Paton's predicted top 3

Max Gawn

Clayton Oliver

Christian Petracca

Smoky: Angus Brayshaw

2020

Clayton Oliver 2078 points avg 122.2

Christian Petracca 1998 points avg: 117.5

Max Gawn 1958 points avg: 139.9

Todd Goldstein continues to pump out premium KFC SuperCoach stats.

NORTH MELBOURNE

Tim Michell's top 3

Todd Goldstein

Luke McDonald

Jy Simpkin

Smoky:Luke Davies-Uniacke

Goldstein was comfortably the top Roo of 2020 and although he's in the twilight of his career there's been nothing to suggest he can't continue to be the third or fourth-best SuperCoach ruck behind Grundy and Gawn. Luke McDonald was a shining light in a forgettable season for the Roos, relishing freedom across halfback and averaging an incredible 118.4 in his last 10 games. Jy Simpkin marked himself as a star of the future last year and KFC SuperCoaches can expect him to take another step forward in 2021.

The Phantom's top 3

Jy Simpkin

Todd Goldstein

Luke McDonald

Smoky: Luke Davies-Uniacke

I'm still worried about his kicking - Simpkin recorded a below-average kicking efficiency of 54 last season - but he does so much else well. And it translates to KFC SuperCoach scoring, as his nine scores of 100 or more in and the 120-point average through the first six rounds of 2020 proves. This could be the year Goldstein is dethroned. I wanted to put Davies-Uniacke at No. 3 but it's hard to ignore McDonald's finish to the year, which saw him average 25 disposals and 118 KFC SuperCoach points in the final 10 matches.

Al Paton's predicted top 3

Todd Goldstein

Ben Cunnington

Jy Simpkin

Smoky: Tom Powell

2020

Todd Goldstein 1904 points avg: 112

Trent Dumont 1721 points avg: 101.2

Luke McDonald 1623 points avg: 95.5

Travis Boak has produced career-best SuperCoach numbers in the past two years.

PORT ADELAIDE

Tim Michell's top 3

Travis Boak

Ollie Wines

Scott Lycett/Peter Ladhams

Smoky:Zak Butters/Connor Rozee

Even teams such as the Power and Richmond don't tend to produce many top KFC SuperCoach scorers. Travis Boak has produced his best two scoring seasons in the past two years and is showing no sign of slowing down, while Wines averaged over 100 for the first time in 2020. Whichever one of Ladhams and Lycett is Port Adelaide's starting ruckman could average triple figures, but that becomes less likely if they share the role.

The Phantom's top 3

Travis Boak

Ollie Wines

Connor Rozee

Smoky:Zak Butters

He's threatened so many times but will Ollie Wines ever elevate himself to true KFC SuperCoach premium status? I'm more sure Boak will continue his career-best form in 2021. Rozee and Butters are both a chance to take another step in their third year and leapfrog a group of solid KFC SuperCoach scorers at Alberton, which includes Dan Houston, Scott Lycett, Robbie Gray and Charlie Dixon.

Al Paton's predicted top 3

Travis Boak

Scott Lycett

Tom Rockliff

Smoky: Dan Houston

2020

Travis Boak 1868 points, avg 109.9

Ollie Wines 1565 points, avg 104.3

Robbie Gray 1554 points, avg 91.4

Dustin Martin has one of the highest KFC SuperCoach ceilings.

RICHMOND

Tim Michell's top 3

Dustin Martin

Dion Prestia

Toby Nankervis

Smoky:Bachar Houli

He'll always dominate two or three games a season but Dustin Martin's past two years have been his lowest by average since 2014. An average of 100-105 this year might still be enough to keep him ahead of Dion Prestia - who finished with a better average than Martin in 2019. Toby Nankervis will get a full season as the Tigers' No.1 ruckman and therefore edges out Jayden Short for the third spot. I expect he'll share a few points with Bachar Houli.

The Phantom's top 3

Dustin Martin

Dion Prestia

Shai Bolton

Smoky:Jack Graham

In a sign of just how even the Richmond side is, Martin was the only Tiger to average 100 KFC SuperCoach points last season. Prestia battled injury in 2020 but he can push the three-time Norm Smith Medallist for the No. 1 spot. As can Bolton, who posted five KFC SuperCoach tons in the minor round before tallying 135 points in the grand final, after taking on more midfield responsibility in his fourth season.

Al Paton's predicted top 3

Dustin Martin

Jayden Short

Toby Nankervis

Smoky: Shai Bolton

2020

Jayden Short 1643 points, avg 96.6

Dustin Martin 1613 points, avg 100.8

Nick Vlastuin 1440 points, avg 90

Jack Steele established himself as a top KFC SuperCoach midfielder last season.

ST KILDA

Tim Michell's top 3

Jack Steele

Rowan Marshall

Brad Crouch

Smoky:Hunter Clark

Steele became one of the premier midfielders in KFC SuperCoach last year, lifting his average from 95 in 2019 to 122.5. Whether that's sustainable when quarters return to normal remains to be seen, but it's unlikely Steele's average would drop below 105-110. Marshall's mobility makes him a great KFC SuperCoach scorer, although his points will always be capped when Paddy Ryder is also playing. Crouch averaged 98 in 2019 and that would have been enough to be in St Kilda's top three last season.

The Phantom's top 3

Jack Steele

Rowan Marshall

Hunter Clark

Smoky:Jade Gresham

I can't see any Saint catching Jack Steele this year and Rowan Marshall, while he didn't reach the heights of 2019, averaged 107 points in the final six games of the year alongside Paddy Ryder. Brad Crouch and Jack Billings will be around the mark again but I'm tipping 2021 to be the year Clark really takes a big step. The 21-year-old posted four KFC SuperCoach tons in the final nine matches of his third year, despite remaining at half-back.

Al Paton's predicted top 3

Jack Steele

Rowan Marshall

Jack Billings

Smoky: Hunter Clark

2020

Jack Steele 2082 points, avg 122.5

Rowan Marshall 1763 points, avg 103.7

Jack Billings 1629 points, avg 95.8

SYDNEY

Tim Michell's top 3

Jake Lloyd

Luke Parker

Isaac Heeney

Smoky:Lance Franklin

After neglecting to start Jake Lloyd last season, I'll never doubt him again. No player wins free ball across half back like him and his distribution is first-class. The increase to 15m space for kick-ins will help him and there should be plenty of ball in the Swans' defence again. Parker is Sydney's best on-baller and Heeney has always threatened to average 105+. Wouldn't it be something if Buddy returned and averaged 95+ too?

The Phantom's top 3

Jake Lloyd

Isaac Heeney

Luke Parker

Smoky:Ollie Florent

Young gun Isaac Heeney will return after another frustrating, injury-plagued year but he's unlikely to catch runaway KFC SuperCoach leader at the Swans Lloyd, who finished with a career-high 122-point average last season. Speaking of young, Parker isn't that old, turning 28 in October, a few weeks after putting together his best KFC SuperCoach season since 2016. And Florent is likely to completely breakout at some point.

Al Paton's predicted top 3

Jake Lloyd

Luke Parker

Isaac Heeney

Smoky: Lance Franklin

2020

Jake Lloyd 2077 points, avg 122.2

Luke Parker 1807 points, avg 106.3

Callum Mills 1521 points, avg 101.4

Western Bulldogs

Tim Michell's top 3

Jack Macrae

Marcus Bontempelli

Adam Treloar

Smoky:Bailey Smith

Write off Jack Macrae at your peril. Some KFC SuperCoach believed shorter quarters would stop Macrae being as prolific but his average as still above 120 for the third consecutive season. The influence of every Marcus Bontempelli disposal helped the Bulldogs skipper average a career-best 116.1 despite his possession average dropping from 26 to 21. Tim English enjoyed a breakout season but the arrival of Stefan Martin will cut his time in the middle. Could gun recruit Adam Treloar get back to his 2019 heights, when he averaged 113? Or will the Dogs' midfield be too packed to get a proper share of the 3300 points in every game?

The Phantom's top 3

Adam Treloar

Jack Macrae

Marcus Bontempelli

Smoky:Bailey Smith

Treloar appears the least versatile star of the jam-packed Bulldogs midfield so is he the one we can count on remaining at the centre bounce all year? Maybe. Given his effectiveness there, I'm tipping Bontempelli to play more forward, as well as Josh Dunkley to a lesser extent. Does Macrae push out onto a wing at times? There's too many questions at this stage.

Al Paton's predicted top 3

Jack Macrae

Marcus Bontempelli

Josh Dunkley

Smoky: Bailey Williams

2020

Jack Macrae 2057 points, avg 121

Marcus Bontempelli 1974 points, avg 116.1

Tim English 1744 points, avg 102.6

West Coast

Tim Michell's top 3

Tim Kelly

Andrew Gaff

Elliot Yeo

Smoky: Alex Witherden

Nic Naitanui was one of the major beneficiaries of a shorter season and shorter quarters, but KFC SuperCoaches will no doubt be wondering whether he can replicate his influence in a full campaign. The Eagles' defence shares the ball (and points) too much, so their most-prolific scorers are likely to come from their midfield. Kelly, Gaff and Yeo are the standouts in the West Coast engine room.

The Phantom's top 3

Andrew Gaff

Tim Kelly

Alex Witherden

Smoky:Liam Duggan

Extended quarters should only help endurance king Gaff, who recorded his lowest KFC SuperCoach average since 2017 last season and still finished as the highest-scoring Eagle. Kelly should be better for his debut season and I'm expecting big things from Witherden, who will suit West Coast's ball movement out of defence perfectly.

Al Paton's predicted top 3

Andrew Gaff

Nic Naitanui

Tim Kelly

Smoky: Dom Sheed

2020

Andrew Gaff 1806 points, avg 106.2

Nic Naitanui 1768 points, avg 110.5

Tim Kelly 1637 points, avg 96.3

Originally published as Expert predictions: The top KFC SuperCoach scorers for 2021