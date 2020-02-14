Experts to utilise Maclean as guide for South Grafton bat response

FLYING fox experts will use experiences gained from the camp near Maclean High School to manage a colony developing at South Grafton.

Clarence Valley Council Natural resource management project officer, Dr Caragh Heenan, said flying-foxes are moving into urban areas in search of food and shelter, due to habitat loss.

She said the bats were hungry due to drought and wildfire and have probably splintered from another permanent camp.

The council was working with the NSW Government and Local Government NSW through a funded project Maclean Flying-fox Management which aimed to improve outcomes for flying-foxes and manage conflict between bats and people living near colonies.

"We are developing a Flying-fox Management Plan through the project, which includes several actions for urban landholders that live near a flying-fox camp," Dr Heenan said.

"This can sometimes cause problems for local residents, because of concerns about health and amenity impacts, with some residents reportedly disturbing the flying-foxes to move them on," Dr Heenan said.

She said the camp in South Grafton containing three species of flying-fox; black flying-fox, little red flying-fox and grey-headed flying-fox.

"Grey-headed flying-fox are a threatened species, protected under NSW and Australian government legislation, so it is illegal to harm individuals or their camp habitat without necessary approvals.

"This includes the production of excessive noise, which may result in disturbance of the camp."

She said camp disturbance was ineffective in dispersing flying-foxes.

Instead it increased the camp footprint and moved the problem to other urban areas.

She said management on-sitehas been the best way for residents and bats to live together.

"While we are sympathetic to the disturbance flying-foxes may cause in urban areas, the breeding season for grey-headed flying-fox extends to March and individuals may have dependent young, so no management actions that could disturb the flying-foxes are able to be undertaken by council at this time," Dr Heenan said.

"However, previous camp splintering events have only been temporary, so we are expecting that the flying-foxes will move on soon."

"In the meantime, there are some simple measures that the community can take to minimise conflict when they are living close to a flying-fox camp, including installing properly constructed netting on your fruit trees to prevent crop loss, install shade structures over clothes lines, and minimise disturbance to camps."

If you believe that there has been a compliance issue occurring near the South Grafton flying-fox camp, please contact the NSW Government Environment Line on 131 555.