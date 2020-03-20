Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW Health has published tips on how to keep shared spaces clean and safe to use during the COVID-19 outbreak.
NSW Health has published tips on how to keep shared spaces clean and safe to use during the COVID-19 outbreak.
News

EXPLAINED: Best way to clean house, office to avoid virus

Javier Encalada
20th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NSW Health has published tips on how to keep retail businesses, offices and homes clean and safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trying to keep an office, retail business, classroom or home clean and safe has become a clear priority for most Australians after the COVID-19 outbreak started, so we tracked the official tips from the Health Department on how to clean spaces in the best way.

According to government, these are the main areas to keep in mind:

1. Clean and disinfect: Spaces must be clean from rubbish and then disinfected. Removal of germs such as the virus that causes COVID-19 requires thorough cleaning followed by disinfection.

The length of time that the COVID-19 virus survives on inanimate surfaces will vary depending on factors such as the amount of contaminated body fluid - such as respiratory droplets - present and environmental temperature and humidity.

Coronaviruses in general are unlikely to survive for long once droplets produced by coughing or sneezing dry out.

2. Frequency is key: It is good practice to routinely clean surfaces with detergent and also when visibly soiled and immediately after any spillage.

3. Frequently touched surfaces: Surfaces such as door handles, bedrails, tabletops and light switches should be cleaned frequently.

Detergent solution (as per manufacturer's instructions) can be used, with the exact choice of detergent determined by the nature of surface and likely degree of contamination.

Detergent-impregnated wipes may be used but should not be used as a replacement for the mechanical cleaning process.

4. Less frequently touched surfaces: Areas such as floors, ceilings, walls and blinds, can be cleaned with detergent solution or wipes (as per manufacturer's instructions). Damp mopping is preferable to dry mopping.

Walls and blinds should be cleaned when visibly dusty or soiled.

Window curtains should be regularly changed in addition to being cleaned when soiled.

Sinks and basins should be cleaned regularly.

Source: These information was provided by the Northern NSW Local Health District and is based on the Australian Guidelines for the Prevention and Control of Infection in Healthcare, Canberra: National Health and Medical Research Council (2019).

For more details visit the NSW Health COVID-19 web page.

cleaning coronavirus covid-19 northern rivers health nsw health
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lone Eagle’s 14,000 mile trip

        premium_icon Lone Eagle’s 14,000 mile trip

        Books First-time author publishes book on sailing across the world from Washington, DC, to Australia, a month after an up-close and personal encounter with terror on 9/11

        Crucial support for Clarence small businesses

        premium_icon Crucial support for Clarence small businesses

        News ABA announces “shot in the arm” for small business owners

        Grafton Tiger named captain of Team of the Decade

        premium_icon Grafton Tiger named captain of Team of the Decade

        AFL 'To be named as leader of that team is a heck of an honour'

        Markets get creative to support Clarence business

        premium_icon Markets get creative to support Clarence business

        News Yamba River Markets will reach customers differently this weekend