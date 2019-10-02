EXPLAINED: Essential Energy respond to power outage

BLACKED OUT: Essential Energy has responded to two blackouts in the Lower Clarence.

FAULTS in equipment at the Yamba Zone Substation led to blackouts to the around 6500 homes and businesses it supplies last night and Sunday afternoon.

Essential Energy operations manager Coastal Chris Maccoll said all power supply from the Yamba Zone substation was isolated on Sunday afternoon and Tuesday evening after faults were detected in substation equipment.

Mr Maccoll said the substaion provides power to around 6500 homes and businesses in Yamba, Iluka, Angourie, Wooloweyah and surrounding areas.

He said Essential Energy crews responded immediately securing safety of the site and carried out repairs to get the power back on as quickly as safety would allow.

"Further and more permanent repairs will now be necessary and our crews are currently planning the required work," Mr Maccoll said.

To ensure the safety of our crews, planned power interruptions will be necessary."

Affected customers will receive prior notice via SMS or letter. We encourage customers to check their contact details with their retailer which will allow customers to plan for any outage."

"Essential Energy thanks customers for their patience and advises to stay at least eight metres away from fallen or damaged electrical equipment and call Essential Energy on 13 20 80 to report."