Explained: Victory signing's appointment as Cambodian coach

Japan's Keisuke Honda oses with military police chief Sao Sohka, the president of the football federation of Cambodia.

MELBOURNE Victory was aware of new signing Keisuke Honda's impending new role with the Cambodian national team during negotiations to sign him and insist his commitments won't impact on his time at the club.

Honda, who recently retired as an international player for Japan, was announced as the new general manager of the Cambodian side over the weekend,

However, his obligations will fall entirely within FIFA international breaks.

The A-League will pause for these breaks for the first time this season, and as such Honda will not miss any matches or training sessions with the Victory.

A spokesman for the club told foxsports.com.au the Victory was completely aware of its signing's new role - one which the club believed spoke volumes about his character.

The club is open to discussing the bizarre development as the 32-year-old is presented to media upon his arrival in Australia on Wednesday.

According to Japan-based journalist Dan Orlowitz, the midfielder won't be paid for his role with Cambodia, but rather just reimbursed for his travel expenses.

His goal is reportedly to promote Cambodia globally.

Honda opened a football academy in Phnom Penh in 2016 and has a history with the Asian nation, which is 166th in the FIFA world rankings.

Orlowitz reported Honda's official role with the side would be "head of delegation", allowing him to sit on the bench and give instructions to manager and "right-hand man" Felix Gonzalez.

Football Federation of Cambodia president Sao Sokha said: "I hope that the experience of the international star will help improve the technique of our national team players and the match results will be better than before."

Honda is expected to make his Victory debut in an FFA Cup clash against APIA Leichhardt Tigers on August 21.