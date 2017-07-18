25°
EXPLAINED: What the chamber does for you

18th Jul 2017 10:00 AM
The new Grafton Chamber of Commerce president Katie Kelemec.
The new Grafton Chamber of Commerce president Katie Kelemec. Tim Howard

THIS month I would like to provide information on what the Grafton Chamber of Commerce Chamber does and how it helps the Clarence Valley community.

I am asked regularly what the chamber does and how it can benefit your business. The executive is made up of local business people who donate their time, away from their own businesses, to liaise with politicians, council and other key stakeholders in the best interests of your business community. We are only as strong as our membership voice and rely of the input from local business to ensure the best outcomes.

For a small, home business like mine, the chamber allowed me to get involved in the business community, meet people and promote my business. It got me out of my lounge room and into the local business world. For local retailers and other businesses it provides a platform for obtaining information, sharing information and providing feedback on the needs of their business.

The NSW Business Chamber, as part of your local membership, provides access to resources and discounts on seminars and events. We welcome businesses to contact us for more information. We want to grow a strong business community in the Clarence Valley but we need your support. Please visit our website at www.graftonchamberofcommerce.org.au

Planning for the festive season

As the Pacific Highway continues to bring people and business into the valley and with the jail about to start construction, the chamber is making the summer festive season one of its focuses for the next six months with the goal to promote the cultural beauty of the Clarence Valley.

Christmas will be here before we know it and we are determined to make it a festive, enjoyable and busy time for all our local businesses. In the coming months we will be liaising with council, businesses and other stakeholders to make the Clarence Valley spectacular this summer.

Monthly chamber breakfast

There is still time to RSVP to our Breakfast on Wednesday, where the lovely Skye Sear from The New School of Arts will speak about health programs and resources available in the community.

