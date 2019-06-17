EXPLAINED: What's that South Grafton text message?

IF YOU received a text message as you came through South Grafton, here's what it's all about.

Telstra is upgrading the mobile phone network in the area, and according to their representative, the upgrade commenced on June12.

The upgrade will aim to deploy additional 4G mobile capacity to the South Grafton area.

The work is extensive and includes network equipment upgrade, which will result in several disruptions to 3G and 4G services for Telstra customers in the area.

The representative apologised to customers for any inconvenience while the work took place.