Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Uniting head of property development Adrian Ciano and the design concept for Uniting Yamba retirement village.
Uniting head of property development Adrian Ciano and the design concept for Uniting Yamba retirement village.
News

EXPLAINED: Why latest Yamba development isn’t about greed

Jenna Thompson
12th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

OF ALL the developments Adrian Ciano has been involved with, this latest project in Yamba just might be his favourite.

“I simply love the area; there’s something for everybody,” he said.

“Yamba is accessible for everyone; it’s flat, it has nice bike paths and then there’s the fishing, local produce and relaxed vibe.”

As the head of property development for Uniting, Mr Ciano has spearheaded several retirement village construction projects. However, Yamba has been a long time coming.

An artist impression of what the Uniting Yamba independent living village will look like.
An artist impression of what the Uniting Yamba independent living village will look like.

After purchasing the land on Yamba Road and Freeburn Street, the site has remained dormant for several years.

“I think everyone thought the blocks were a cricket pitch,” Mr Ciano laughed.

“But lots of planning was going on in the background into what we wanted to do. We knew the demand was there for a retirement village component and so we designed it so people can age in one place.”

With stage one of Uniting Yamba retirement village construction fast approaching, Mr Ciano is hopeful the final product will meet the expectations of Yamba’s ageing community.

“Uniting’s desire is to try and create an ageing-desirable village with the idea of having accommodation of choice to suit most needs while trying to deliver services,” he said.

“We’ve been fortunate to have worked on several other projects to help us refine this goal. We don’t want to make these spaces look like they’re sterile but rather modern looking homes that people can hopefully see themselves moving into.”

Mr Ciano admitted that when it came to the development industry, he preferred working outside of the for-profit sector.

“Throughout my career I’ve always been looking for purposeful assets rather than something that is profit driven and created to get a return for your shareholders,” he said.

“With Uniting, it’s hard to find a more purpose-led organisation.”

aged care clarence development coastal views retirement village uniting aged care yamba yamba development
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RELIEF: The changes to our hospital visiting hours

        Premium Content RELIEF: The changes to our hospital visiting hours

        Health It’s been a tough time caring for loved ones in hospitals over the pandemic, and restrictions have changed for visitors

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        River on flood watch as big rains predicted

        Premium Content River on flood watch as big rains predicted

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology has issued an initial warning as widespread heavy rainfall...

        FINALLY! Pacific Highway upgrade gets completion date

        Premium Content FINALLY! Pacific Highway upgrade gets completion date

        News "This is certainly an historic event for our community."