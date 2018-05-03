Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sign warning of a dip in the road at Romiaka Channel
Sign warning of a dip in the road at Romiaka Channel Adam Hourigan
Council News

EXPLAINED: Why there's a big bump on the way to Yamba

by Adam Hourigan
3rd May 2018 5:00 AM

IF YOU'VE felt a bump on your trip in and out of Yamba for the past fortnight, you're not alone.

Travellers have reported a large bump on the approaches to the Romiaka Channel bridge, which is currently being replaced in works alongside.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said there had been some soil movement around the approach to the bridge that affected the road surface and council was working with the contractor to determine the cause and solution.

"The contractor will monitor the site and council will get a geotechnical report done to find the cause of the soil movement," he said.

"We will continue to maintain the road surface until that's done."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    What will our new-look SES look like?

    premium_icon What will our new-look SES look like?

    News As the SES restructures its operations around the state local figures worry if the Clarence has a voice in what's happening.

    FEATURE: Our 4 local businesses that do it their own way

    premium_icon FEATURE: Our 4 local businesses that do it their own way

    Business Service, personality, and a different way of thinking drive success

    Chopper called to Maclean Helipad twice last month

    Chopper called to Maclean Helipad twice last month

    Health Calls for new helipad at hospital

    If saves lives, why are we debating it?

    If saves lives, why are we debating it?

    Opinion Saving lives, one test at a time

    • 3rd May 2018 7:09 AM

    Local Partners