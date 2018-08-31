EXPLAINED: Yamba intersection rescission motion

THREE Clarence Valley councillors have signed and lodged a rescission motion to reverse the councils decision on the traffic lights at the intersection of Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr.

The decision Crs Karen Toms, Peter Ellem and Greg Clancy hope to reverse would have seen traffic lights installed at the intersection.

With the vote passing five-four, some councillors were left feeling like not enough debate had occurred on the matter.

Option four, a mini roundabout, is expected to fail at the same time as the traffic lights in 2038 and will cost $174,000.

However the council report does say this option would have a shorter lifespan than the round about and the traffic lights.

The Planet report done into the intersection and viability of the four options described the road as a major service corridor for Yamba.

The report describes the mini roundabout as an opportunity to utilise existing asphalt pavement and the installation of mountable concrete centre island.

"In order to allow 19m vehicles to turn left out of Treelands Drive and not cross over into the opposing traffic lane of Yamba Road west bound traffic, the north-east corner requires some kerb adjustment and subsequent land resumption," the report said.

