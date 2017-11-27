Explore a world of water clarity

ILUKA Emporium's artist of the month for December and January is Fiona Nicholls, and you're invited to enjoy her water world.

Fiona specialises in drawings, paintings and photography and is an artist, teacher, traveller and waterwoman.

As a JADA finalist in 2014 and Coraki Art prize winner in 2017, Fiona said her collection of recent work is an expression of life centred around the ocean.

"The coastal experience of my Australian home on the North Coast of NSW and living on a catamaran in the South Pacific islands inspired me,” she said.

"The theme that flows through all pieces is water clarity, the importance of caring for the reef systems and maintaining clean ocean environments.

"For me as an artist, the natural environment is a source of great inspiration and spiritual connection and water as subject especially so. Through black and white photography into charcoal, collage, ink on paper, and acrylic on canvas, I want to take the viewer into the ocean realms I explore.

"On the surface, in the wave zone, just below where both worlds exist, and underneath in the blue zone, where reef and life are another world.”

An exhibition opening will be held at the Iluka Emporium on December 9 from 2pm.