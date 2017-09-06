Exploring Australia's spectacular middle ground

IF YOU have ever wanted a trip to the middle of Australia then now is the time to go.

To see the Alice Springs, Uluru and Kings Canyon you will need at least seven to 10 days and the best way to see the Red Centre is by hiring a 4WD, this will give you the access needed to explore the tourist attraction on your travels. The Red Centre Way is a tourist drive that will take you from Alice Springs to Kings Canyon to Uluru and back to Alice Springs.

The middle of Australia this time of year is magic. Not too hot; the nights are crisp which seem to make the night sky with all the stars sparkle even brighter, if that's possible and you might be in luck with the wildflowers.

You need a starting place for any journey and Alice Springs is just the right starting point. Australia's geographical centre, its population of approximately 28,000 people lives around the usually dry Todd River and the MacDonnell Ranges.

A few of the tourist attraction in and around Alice that are worth a visit are the School of the Air, The Telegraph Station historical Reserve, Aboriginal Desert Art Gallery and the Old Ghan Heritage Museum.

The best view in Alice is Anzac Hill; it will give you a panoramic view of Alice and the East and West MacDonnell Ranges.

From Alice Springs I would suggest driving through to King Canyon for a couple of nights. Take the Mereenie Loop Road and make sure you stop at Stanley Chasm and Glen Helen Gorge.

Stanley Chasm has been gouged into tough sandstone by floods over a million years. The 15 minute walk to the Chasm follows a creek where spring fed pools attract a variety of wildlife.

The walls of the chasm rise 80 metres above the floor and in some places you can almost touch either side of the chasm.

Glen Helen does have accommodation but I would suggest calling in for a beer or a bit of lunch at the Namatjira Restaurant and Gallery then back on the road to Kings Canyon.

Kings Canyon is situated within the Watarrka National Park and is a huge canyon 270 metres high.

The Walk around the rim of the canyon is for the able bodied person and will take you around three hours. A good idea is to do the walk early in the morning before the heat of the day. On your way around the rim of the canyon you will pass the tropical pools of the Garden of Eden and the beehive rock formations called the lost city. The views are both beautiful and spectacular. There is not a lot of accommodation at Kings Canyon so make sure that you book ahead.

Kings Canyon to Uluru is sealed road and will take a couple of hours. As you drive towards Uluru you will gradually see it appear in the distance as the land around it is flat. It looks a little bit out of place in its surroundings and can see why it holds a spiritual significance with the local Aboriginal community.

Uluru is one of Australia's most recognised icons a sandstone formation standing at 348m high and 9.4km in circumference it is one big rock. A couple of musts when visiting the rock is take a walk around the rock with one of the park rangers and listen to history and stories and visit one of the viewing areas at sunset to see the rock changing colours as the sun sets. You might even consider having a three-course dinner under the stars. The tables are set out in the bush with Uluru as a back drop and the night sky for your entertainment.

The Red Centre has much to offer as a holiday destination and will leave you wanting more. It is not a destination where you get lots of specials as there is not a lot of competition from airlines to help reduce airfares. Travelling around the middle of Australia is more expensive than other places however it does offer so much for the traveller and an insight into how beautiful our land is. The people, the landscape and history of this part of Australia is well worth a visit. Both Qantas and Virgin Australia fly into the Red Centre daily and all the major car hire companies have offices in Alice and Uluru.

Self- drive packages start from $1205 per person.

Your flights would be extra depending on what the specials are, but a rough idea would be around $500 to $600 each.

If a visit to middle Australia has always been on your dream destinations list come in and talk to one of the staff at Grafton Travel about making it happen.