The location of where a small bomb exploded on Wednesday morning in the Westlawn area of Grafton, NSW.
Crime

Explosion in residential area prompts police investigation

Jenna Thompson
14th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
An object has exploded in a Westlawn street in the early hours of Wednesday morning, abruptly waking nearby residents.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer, Chief Inspector Joanne Reid told The Daily Examiner that the object, believed to be a fire extinguisher, was deliberately set alight, causing it to explode just before 6am.

“It was set alight in a laneway between two houses along Hoof Street where it then exploded through a fence, leaving a 30cm hole,” Insp Reid said.

“It ended up landing on someone’s lawn which then started a small fire.”

Below: A resident shows damage done to the fence following the explosion.

Insp Reid said it was fortunate no one was injured during the incident.

“This is pretty serious; it could have gone through a house,” she said.

“Police canvassed the area but couldn’t find anything or anyone, but we do encourage anyone to come forward if they saw or heard anything suspicious.”

If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or details can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/

