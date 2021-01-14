Explosion in residential area prompts police investigation

The location of where a small bomb exploded on Wednesday morning in the Westlawn area of Grafton, NSW.

An object has exploded in a Westlawn street in the early hours of Wednesday morning, abruptly waking nearby residents.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer, Chief Inspector Joanne Reid told The Daily Examiner that the object, believed to be a fire extinguisher, was deliberately set alight, causing it to explode just before 6am.

“It was set alight in a laneway between two houses along Hoof Street where it then exploded through a fence, leaving a 30cm hole,” Insp Reid said.

“It ended up landing on someone’s lawn which then started a small fire.”

Below: A resident shows damage done to the fence following the explosion.

Insp Reid said it was fortunate no one was injured during the incident.

“This is pretty serious; it could have gone through a house,” she said.

“Police canvassed the area but couldn’t find anything or anyone, but we do encourage anyone to come forward if they saw or heard anything suspicious.”

