Exhibition celebrates diversity in explosion of colour

THE third annual CRANES Diversity Of Colour exhibition is currently on display at Grafton Regional Gallery.

The exhibition is compiled of artworks by people from many different backgrounds, brought together to celebrate the diversity of the Clarence Valley community in an explosion of colour.

"At its heart the exhibition aims to celebrate the individuality and diversity of the people that make up the CRANES community," CRANES operations director John Lysaught said.

"It also aims to illustrate that in the same way that it takes many colours to form a rainbow, it takes a diverse range of people to form that community.

"CRANES believes that our customers are at the heart of all we do and this is a nice way to showcase this through their creativity."

The official opening was held at the gallery on Wednesday, November 30 amidst a convivial atmosphere, including tunes from the newly formed band Hi Ability.

The five-member band made up of CRANES clients have already played at several functions including their first gig at the Jacaranda Hotel and at Social Inclusion Day at Grafton Showground on November 25.

James Reynolds from local band Living Proof has been teaching and assisting the Hi Ability band members.

The Diversity of Colour exhibition will run until December 10.