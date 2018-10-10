Menu
Explosions, kitchen fires and almost charcoal chickens

Scott Sawyer
by
9th Oct 2018 2:54 PM
GAS bottles have exploded during a ferocious fire which destroyed a hinterland shed full of motorbikes, cars and farm equipment.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the explosions were visible as firefighters arrived at the Cheviot Road, Palmwoods property just before 11am.

The five urban and three rural crews arrived to find a three-bay shed fully alight.

They had to cut their way into the shed to extinguish the blaze and crews were able to protect two shipping containers close to the blaze.

No town water made life tougher for crews who were forced to relay water to douse the flames.

The fire was extinguished and they remained on-scene at the moment making sure it was safe.

Meanwhile three urban crews were called out to Stavewood Street, Meridan Plains, about 12.30pm, after triple-0 calls were made with smoke visible from a home.

The spokesman said the fire was contained to the kitchen, which had a "fair bit of damage" as a result, but nobody was injured.

The busy day started early when crews were called to Barrs Road, Glasshouse Mountain, just after 8am, to a poultry shed on fire.

Two urban and two rural crews arrived and were able to contain the fire to a corner in the eastern side of the 60m x 20m chicken shed.

The spokesman said the structure was still intact and it was suspected an electrical fault may have sparked the fire.

Miraculously, despite the shed being full of chickens, no chooks were cooked in the blaze with none of the poultry affected by the fire.

emergency firefighting fires sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

