Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama arrive to greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania to the White House in Washington, DC. Picture: JIM WATSON / AFP
Breaking

‘Explosive devices’ sent to Clintons, Obamas

by Emma Reynolds in New York
25th Oct 2018 3:25 AM

US Secret Service agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and the Time Warner Center, triggering mass evacuations in New York.

The devices are still being analysed - but a US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the object at the Clinton's suburban New York home was "functional explosive device", while the CNN object also appears to be a crudely built pipe bomb.

The street beside the Columbus Circle building, where CNN is based, has gone into lockdown after the suspicious package was delivered to the mail room. The network's Evan Perez described the packages as "rudimentary but functional".

The bomb was believed to be addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who appears on air on other broadcast and cable outlets, US media reports said.

Officers with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service talk at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama in Washington. Picture: AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Police are expected to hold a media conference as soon as the situation at Columbus Circle is brought under control.

The Secret Service said neither Ms Clinton nor Mr Obama received the packages, and neither was at risk of receiving them because of screening procedures.

It said the devices were discovered late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Reports a suspicious device was found in a parcel addressed to the White House appear to be false.

 

 

 

 

The alert sent to New Yorkers.
A US official told the Associated Press a "functional explosive device" was found during screening at Bill and Hillary Clintons' suburban home in Chappaqua, Westchester County, late on Tuesday.

Police put the suspicious package addressed to Mrs. Clinton in a "bomb disposal containment unit", where it is now being analysed.

The official said investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the compound of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, a major donor to Democratic liberal and causes.

That device was found to be a pipe bomb.

Both packages had United State Postal Service stamps on them, the official said.

The Secret Service said a second package was addressed to Mr Obama and was intercepted in Washington.

In a statement, the agency said it "has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees," who were identified as Ms Clinton and Mr Obama.

The statement continued: "The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible."

CNN employees said authorities told them that when the package was x-rayed, it looked like a pipe bomb with wires attached. The NYPD bomb squad attended the scene and evacuated occupants away from the building.

Locals living near the Time Warner Centre told news.com.au police arrived incredibly quickly - but the frequent bomb scares have left them almost too afraid to live there.

 

 

Yellow police tape has been put up across normally busy streets, while the sound of traffic has been replaced by loud sirens from emergency vehicles.

Senior counter-terror officials are at the scene.

An emergency alert was sent to New Yorkers asking residents on W 58th Street between Columbus Circle and 8th Avenue to "take shelter immediately".

According to Associated Press, one of the packages had the return address of Congresswoman Deborah Wasserman Schultz, a reference to the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

CNN reported that Ms Wasserman Schultz's Florida office was also evacuated on Wednesday after a suspicious package was mailed there.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement: "These terrorising acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

"The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."

