Expo brings together services we need on a bad day

Controller of Yamba SES George Szekely gets ready for the Lower Clarence Emergecy Services Expo to be held at Ford Park on Sunday.

Controller of Yamba SES George Szekely gets ready for the Lower Clarence Emergecy Services Expo to be held at Ford Park on Sunday. Adam Hourigan

WHETHER it's a storm that's ripped off your roof, a flood, or something more serious, our community can be glad that there are committed services to help you out on your bad day.

And it's the way that they come together that is paramount to any good emergency response according to Yamba SES controller George Szekely.

This Sunday, they will bring together those units at the Lower Clarence Emergency Services Expo.

"We want to show the community what resources are available, and bring them all together in one place,” Mr Szekely said.

The police, fire and ambulance services will be represented alongside SES, Rural Fire Service, Marine Rescue, surf life savers, the Westpac chopper and Red Cross and Mr Szekely said it was good opportunity for people to realise the importance of the people in the services in small communities.

On the day there will be demonstrations, including a kitchen fire module from NSW Fire Rescue and on water demonstrations from Maritime.

Mr Szekely, who has been commander of Yamba SES for two years said it was a perfect opportunity for those who were hesitant to volunteer to talk to their fellow community members about how they could help out.

"There is a role for everyone. Not everyone gets up on roofs,” he said. "Come along and talk to the people who volunteer if you don't know where to start.”

The day will be at Ford Park in Yamba from 10am-2pm. Entry is free with plenty to do for kids and adults.