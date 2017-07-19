EXPRESS LANE: Veteran and debutant clinch Carnival crowns

REIGNING CHAMPS: Jockey of the Carnival Jason Taylor eases Mr McBat past the post to win the South Grafton Cup. INSET: Wyong trainer Damien Lane.

RACING: On his first trip up to the July Racing Carnival Wyong trainer Damien Lane has left with all the cookies.

The emergent horseman has quickly forged a path in New South Wales racing and continued his recent streak of wins at Grafton to clinch the Trainer of the Carnival award for 2017.

Lane trained two winners - South Grafton Cup winner Mr McBat and Sir James Kirby Plate winner Johnny Roo Boy - and a second from five runners in the week.

His impressive strike rate was enough to edge out Grafton stalwart John Shelton for the gong who also trained two winner and a second from 12 starters.

While Lane was a maiden starter at Grafton this year the jockey of the carnival was at the opposite end of the spectrum in Gold Coast hoop Jason Taylor who has cemented himself as a feature of the carnival over the past 25 years.

Wyong trainer Damien Lane was named Trainer of the 2017 July Racing Carnival. Contributed

Taylor rode five winners across the carnival including both of the Wyong-trainer's wins in the features which Taylor said were probably his favourite for the week.

"I first won the South Grafton Cup in 1994 on a horse called Experime for LK Tinsley,” he said. "So to come back and win that race this year was a big moment for me.

"We used to send horses down to Grafton every year and it is a carnival that I really look forward to each time July comes around.”

The 27-year racing veteran said being crowned Jockey of the Carnival for the first time was a proud achievement.

"It does mean a lot to me, probably a lot more now than in the past,” he said. "It says to trainers and owners "hey, I'm still here and I'm still riding winners”.”

The South Grafton Cup was the first time Taylor had stepped into the saddle for the Lane stable but said he had been eyeing off a chance to ride for the Wyong trainer for some time.

"I have always rated him as a bloke who does a very good job with his horses, hopefully this can be the start of a nice partnership.”

It has been a hectic schedule for the jockey since the carnival ended but is looking forward to a day off with the family on Sunday when he will celebrate.