Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There were just a handful of cars at JM Kelly's headquarters in North Rockhampton on Monday.
There were just a handful of cars at JM Kelly's headquarters in North Rockhampton on Monday. Morning Bulletin
Business

Expressions of interest urgently called for JM Kelly group

Christine Mckee
by
24th Oct 2018 1:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRICE Waterhouse Cooper, appointed administrators and liquidators of the JM Kelly group have called for urgent expressions of interest for the business units within the group of companies.

They include JM Kelly Builders, which includes CQ Plumbing, Pink Lilly Sands (commercial dredging and supply of sand and river gravel) and Metal Accessories (commercial sheet metal fabrication).

Also included is Kawana Joinery Co (Kawana Kitchens); BPM Cowlrick (air conditioning and mechanical services contractor); Burns and Twigg Pty Ltd (Queensland Windows, glass windows and door manufacturing and installation) and Central Electrics (specialisation in test and tag of electrical equipment).

Each of the businesses is located in Rockhampton.

A spokesman for the administrators and liquidators yesterday said the company was not able to provide any further information at this stage.

Expressions of interest should be directed to Marcus Bertram at marcus.bertram@au.pwc.com.

Related Items

expressions of interest jm kelly group price waterhouse cooper
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Person trapped in truck, caravan crash

    Person trapped in truck, caravan crash

    Breaking EMERGENCY services have responded to a collision on the Pacific Highway between a truck, car and caravan which has affected southbound traffic

    Ghosts welcome new president at AGM

    premium_icon Ghosts welcome new president at AGM

    Rugby League Grafton Ghosts elect new president, with Joe Kinnane stepping down

    Bank slips into Clarence River

    premium_icon Bank slips into Clarence River

    News Slipage occurs along the Clarence River

    Parts of Grafton to close with detours in place

    Parts of Grafton to close with detours in place

    News Traffic passing through will be diverted

    Local Partners