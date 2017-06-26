Extended closure Ulmarra ferry service

The Ulmarra ferry will be closed for maintenance.

MONTHLY maintenance will force the Ulmarra ferry service to be closed next week to allow extra time for sand removal on the Southgate side of the crossing.

Roads and Maritime Services advises motorists the ferry will be out of action on Wednesday, July 5 from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

Motorists are advised to use Grafton Bridge as an alternative while work is carried out and to allow extra travel time and follow all traffic signs.

Electronic message signs will be in place at Maclean, Lawrence and Queen streets in Grafton to remind motorists of the changed traffic conditions.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience while this work takes place.