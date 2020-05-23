Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aussies have proven they are not afraid to dob in their neighbours for breaching coronavirus restrictions, with thousands of tips phoned into Crime Stoppers.
Aussies have proven they are not afraid to dob in their neighbours for breaching coronavirus restrictions, with thousands of tips phoned into Crime Stoppers.
Crime

Extent of Aussie dobbing habit revealed

23rd May 2020 6:17 AM

Thousands of Aussies have been dobbing in their neighbours for coronavirus breaches, police say.

NSW police commissioner Mick Fuller told a parliamentary inquiry into the state government's handling of the crisis this week that 17,000 tips had been phoned into Crime Stoppers.

He also said about 1300 public health order infringement notices had been issued in New South Wales since restrictions were enacted on March 31.

Most of the infringements were due to people being outside without a reasonable excuse, he said.

Australia has now recorded more than 7090 cases of COVID-19 so far with 101 deaths. Cases include 3084 in New South Wales, 1593 in Victoria, 1058 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 557 in Western Australia, 226 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Follow our live, rolling coverage below.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Extent of Aussie dobbing habit revealed

coronavirus crime editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Yamba businesses prepared for post-coronavirus trade

        premium_icon Yamba businesses prepared for post-coronavirus trade

        Business ‘Businesses are keen to get trading and there’s a pretty good vibe in the town with things starting to open up again.’

        DEX FILES: Council gets a new computer

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Council gets a new computer

        News Amalgamation, a call for mor social housing and a brand new machine dominate the...

        BEHIND THE DESK: What to do with Prince St?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: What to do with Prince St?

        Opinion Just how Grafton’s gracious, wide main drag of Prince St became a parking nightmare...

        Yamba’s iso-invention getting a good reception in Chile

        premium_icon Yamba’s iso-invention getting a good reception in Chile

        News The brainchild of a Chilean designer isolating from COVID-19 in Yamba has been well...