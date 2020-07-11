Menu
Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion are staging a strange protest involving people dressed as characters from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale.
Environment

Extinction Rebellion’s bizarre Handmaid’s Tale protest

by Thomas Morgan
11th Jul 2020 12:24 PM
HUNDREDS of shoes have been arranged in circles in Brisbane's CBD in a symbolic protest for climate action.

The protest, which began at around 11.30am Saturday, was held at King George Square, out the front of City Hall.

A crowd of around 50 people was in attendance.

A group of protesters were spotted moving in unison, dressed as characters from hit book series and television show The Handmaid's Tale.

One speaker said it was her "duty as a mother" to protest.

"We can work now to prevent degrees of warming that will save lives," the speaker said.

There has so far been no disruption to CBD traffic.

