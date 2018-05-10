Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Steven Michaels in training during his time with the Brisbane Broncos.
Steven Michaels in training during his time with the Brisbane Broncos.
Rugby League

Former Titan to stand trial on drug charges

by Lea Emery
10th May 2018 11:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Titans and Broncos player Steven Michaels will stand trial on 10 counts of supplying cocaine across the Gold Coast.

The charges related to incidents between August 15, 2014 and October 25, 2014.

The police case includes two separate statements from dual international Karmichael Hunt.

Michaels, 30, will face trial in the Southport District Court in the coming months.

Michaels was arrested at the end of last year after he became embroiled in the cocaine scandal that touched some of the NRL's biggest stars.

He was arrested after returning to Australia from playing rugby league for Hull in England.

Related Items

brisbane broncos cocaine gold coast titans karmichael hunt nrl rugby league steve michaels

Top Stories

    HIGHWAY HORROR: 'The next thing he came through my door'

    premium_icon HIGHWAY HORROR: 'The next thing he came through my door'

    News Resident involved in high-speed pursuit shares their near-death experience

    Neighbour dispute ends in Grafton court

    premium_icon Neighbour dispute ends in Grafton court

    News Nymboida man repeatedly shoved victim during argument

    How cyclist dropped 35 kilos in 18 months

    How cyclist dropped 35 kilos in 18 months

    Health Garrett Salter's health kick turned into a 'crazy obsession'

    Major traffic change for Grafton next week

    Major traffic change for Grafton next week

    News Pound Street access point unavailable until bridge completion

    Local Partners