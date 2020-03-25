Extra $250K for bushfire recovery

ANOTHER suite of measures to help bushfire-affected communities has been approved.

Four projects worth $250,000 were endorsed by Clarence Valley Council yesterday including grants for events, identifying community hall improvements, a rural and tourism impact assessment and a small business stimulus.

The money was provided to the council as part of the NSW Government's Bushfire Community Resilience and Economic Recovery Fund which aimed to get immediate small-scale funding to local councils to kickstart the community and economic recovery.

Grants worth $50,000 were approved for bushfire community recovery events in affected communities to help enhance recovery and build resilience.

A further $50,000 was allocated for a small business stimulus package which included small business planning workshops, consultancy support and direct engagement with affected businesses.

There is also $50,000 to hire a consultant to identify community hall improvements and $100,000 for a rural and tourism impact assessment and recovery strategy.

In a letter to the council, Deputy Premier John Barilaro said 'Phase 1' funds were meant to be "quick and flexible in order to meet the immediate recovery needs of local communities".

When asked how these projects would meet the "immediate needs" of local communities, council director of corporate and governance Laura Black said there was a range of intentions.

"The intention of the expenditure is to provide tangible economic stimulus to those most affected small businesses, ensure that they are able to plan for recovery of their business operations, ensure community meeting spaces are more resilient should future events occur, and provide funds for community led recovery activities," Ms Black said.

The new measures were passed unanimously.