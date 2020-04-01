Extra COVID clinic for district as numbers rise again

New coronavirus clinic to be set up in local health district.

THE Clarence Valley’s number of active COVID-19 has remained steady for another day, as the overall figures across the NNSW health district took another jump today.

According to the district, the number increased to 42 from 8pm Tuesday, from 38 on Monday night.

36 of these cases were overseas acquired, with 2 a contact of a confirmed case, 2 under investigation, and 2 contact unidentified.

There have been 2207 tests taken in the Northern NSW district, with 1.9 per cent positive, leaving us with a rate for the district of 13.53 cases per 100,000 people, the fourth lowest district rate in the state.

Despite this, the case numbers are still going up, and have more than doubled over the past week, with the number detected last Tuesday at 17 cases.

The Northern NSW Local Health District is setting up a new COVID-19 clinic at Byron Central Hospital, to be operational by Thursday. The clinic will be open 10am-4pm, seven days a week. Three other COVID-19 clinics are located at Grafton, Tweed and Lismore open from 10am-6pm.

“The free clinic will welcome backpackers in the Byron Shire who have any COVID-19 -like symptoms, even if those symptoms are mild,” NNSWLHD chief executive officer Wayne Jones said.

“NNSWLHD will be working with agencies including Byron Shire Council to advertise the clinic and the expanded target group eligible for testing in order to connect with the backpacking community.

Mr Jones said this was in addition to the current testing criteria for people presenting to COVID-19 clinics, which is people with respiratory symptoms or fever who meet one or more of the following criteria:

A close contact of a confirmed case

International travel in the 14 days prior to illness onset

A cruise ship passenger or crew member who has travelled in the 14 days prior to illness onset

A healthcare worker, aged care or other residential care worker

In a geographically localised area with elevated risk of community transmission.

“It is vital that these respiratory clinics are not overwhelmed with people who are not in the high risk groups, which could result in delays identifying those most vulnerable,” Mr Jones said.

He said that people do not need to phone ahead to attend the clinic. People without symptoms do not need to be tested.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, headache, runny nose, or shortness of breath. Anyone with symptoms should isolate themselves from others.

For advice and information about COVID-19 visit www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/diseases/Pages/coronavirus.aspx

Residents of NSW can also call new the 24-hour COVID-19 hotline on 13 77 88 for advice and support on non-health related inquiries.

For health related advice, please continue to liaise with your GP, or phone HealthDirect on 1800 022 222.