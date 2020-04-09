Menu
The Byron Central Hospital at Ewingsdale. Photo Contributed
Health

Extra hurdle to visit family at hospitals

Javier Encalada
9th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
RESTRICTIONS to visitors in Northern NSW hospitals will now include temperature screening.

Wayne Jones, Chief Executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District, confirm the measure will be in place from today.

"Visitors presenting at hospitals in Northern NSW Local Health District will have their temperature checked in addition to the existing screening questions already in place," he said.

Mr Jones said that, upon entering a facility, as well as having their temperature checked, visitors will be asked three questions.

- Have you returned from overseas in the past 14 days?

- Have you had close contact with a person confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19?

- Are you feeling unwell with any flu-like symptoms?

"Anyone answering yes to any of these questions, or having a temperature of 38 degrees or above, will not be permitted to enter," he said.

He explained that this measure will be used on top of the limit of one visitor per patient in place, with hospital visiting hours are restricted to between 1pm - 6pm daily.

"This measure will provide an added level of protection for our patients, staff and the community in reducing the risk of transmission of COVID-19," he said.

"We thank our community for working with us on these measures so far.

"I especially want to thank our hospital staff who are working extremely hard to provide these additional protections. They are doing an excellent job."

Lismore Northern Star

