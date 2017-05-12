Extra pressure not helpful for students

NICOLE Lancaster isn't really worried about how well her daughter Isabelle does in the NAPLAN, as long as she tries her best.

She's more concerned that in the recent days, the media and some people have been inadvertently putting more pressure than is needed on year 9 students before they sit the standardised test.

"I don't think it helps our kids,” she said. "The best thing kids can do is try their best.”

With the changes to NAPLAN testing in year 9, if students do not reach a band 8, they may not receive their HSC without completing extra tests in year 10, 11 and 12 or up to five years after they leave school.

Mrs Lancaster said she is concerned about how the catch-up tests will work.

"I didn't realise myself till the other day that it doesn't actually mean you won't get an ATAR,” she said.

"You may not get that piece of paper for the HSC... but I also can't see how it's going to work.

"The money has to be there so the kids can redo (the test) again and again.

"I seriously wonder whether it would be the same standard (as the original NAPLAN).”

Mrs Lancaster said her daughter has been trying really hard and has been doing a fair bit of work in class.

"She's been doing a bit of study and practice, but I think she's one of those kids who just did the best she could, but won't lose too much sleep over it,” she said.

"However, Isabelle felt a little concerned today because she found the maths test quite difficult and ran out of time.”

Mrs Lancaster said there has been plenty of information sent out to students and parents, including letters and emails, both via the school and the Department of Education.

Mrs Lancaster, overall, supports that NAPLAN helps identify kids who need help in specific areas, but it doesn't account for the kids who don't perform well on testing days, due to other reasons.

"It's sad that this is a little camera shot in time and it's supposed to judge them as to whether they are HSC ready or not for the future.”