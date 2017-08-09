Extradition of kidnapping accused approved in Grafton

THE extradition of a man arrested over the alleged kidnipping of a woman in Queensland has been approved in Grafton Court.

Central Coast man Robert Andrew Bennett, 50, declined to appear in the courthouse but did not oppose the extradition to Brisbane, which is expected to take place today.

His arrest came last night following investigations into the alleged kidnapping of a woman at Darra on Monday.

It is alleged that around 8pm on Monday, a 22-year-old woman was taken from a Cardiff St address and held against her will, assaulted and threatened with further violence.

It will further be alleged the woman was driven to several locations before being released around 1.30pm yesterday.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Mr Bennett was arrested over the incident in Grafton by New South Wales Police and taken into custody.

He is expected to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court today, on charges including deprivation of liberty, kidnapping, common assault, enter premises to commit indictable offence and other offences.

Investigations are continuing.