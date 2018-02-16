Extreme circus flying high

Illusionist Cassandra is impaled in her act at Circus Phoenix Extreme.

Illusionist Cassandra is impaled in her act at Circus Phoenix Extreme. Adam Hourigan Photography

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

THEY have people flying from silks, riding motorcycles in feats of death, and men dancing from the top of the circus tent, but for my six-year-old, a clown and a toy spider hanging from the roof provided the only fall of the night at Circus Phoenix Extreme.

As Krusky the clown gave his best slapstick routine, my boy laughed so hard he fell from his chair, still laughing as he looked up.

Don't worry, there's plenty for the adults too.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Skilfully presented in a quick-paced and professional show, Circus Phoenix Extreme has played to audiences in Grafton and Maclean, and there's only a few shows left.

Get down to the Maclean Showground for two shows Saturday, and their final show Sunday to see the new breed of circus performers put on a show unlike any traditional circus.

For more information, check out the Circus Phoenix Extreme Facebook page.