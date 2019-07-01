Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Logies 2019: The red carpet's juiciest celeb secrets
TV

Extreme Logies thigh-high splits and red carpet fails

by Briana Domjen, Emily Halloran
1st Jul 2019 9:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA'S hottest TV stars including Karl Stefanovic were at the TV Week Logie Awards, where others showcased their sheer and sexy looks for the night. 

Well most of them.

The Voice stars Delta Goodrem and Kelly Rowland were among the best dressed, with the singers both opting for eye-catching, sparkly gowns.

Goodrem shone bright in a chrome hued strapless dress by Valani, while Roland turned heads in a J'Aton Couture beaded gown with a high-thigh split.

Sophie Monk, no stranger to a fashion risk, wowed in a glittering gold corset-style dress by Jason Grech.

In a similar outfit to Monk was Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou who attended the event alongside her boyfriend Adam Rigby in a gold Steven Khalil design that showcased her legs and chest.

Samantha Armytage flaunted her fit and fabulous new figure in a skin-tight, red, one-sleeve gown by Carla Zampatti.

"It's always amazing to have Carla dress you," the new Weight Watchers ambassador said.

"I feel great!".

Gold Logie nominee Amanda Keller was branded the belle of the ball, to which she responded, "you mean the belly of the ball," in a high neck, long-sleeve dress by Mary Ioannidis. She paired her dress with sparkly runners.

Keller said a win would be a win for women in media.

"It would be the fabulous culmination of the end of an incredible year for me," Keller said.

"After 35 years of rolling with the punches, the slings and arrows of working within the media to at the age of 57 have had the most professionally fulfilling, the busiest year I have ever had I think bodes well for women in the television industry."

Getting the memo, thigh splits were a hot commodity this year was Radio personality Andy Lee's girlfriend Rebecca Harding who wore a stunning white Lïllïan Khallouf gown with a plunging neckline and a feather train.

After nailing her red carpet look last year, Nine's Leila McKinnon opted for a polarising bright red number with oversized tulle sleeves by Constantina and Louise.

While Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson also opted for a controversial outfit when she stepped out in a busy dress by Vivienna Lorikeet.

With corsetry, a choker, frills, lace, embellishment and a train, there was too much going on.

And while she was best dressed on Married at First Sight, loveable reality TV personality Heidi Latcham almost had a number of wardrobe malfunctions thanks largely to a ridiculous high-thigh split.

The man who had the most fun with his red carpet attire was Gold Logie nominee Costa Georgiadis who wore a fruity and flamboyant T-shirt and grape purple suit.

Karl Stefanovic also made his return to prime time TV. He was seen kissing his former colleague and longtime friend Richard Wilkins from the Today Show on the cheek as he hit the red carpet solo without his wife Jasmine Yarborough.

This is the first time Stefanovic has been on prime time, following his unceremonious sacking from Today.

Controversial Gold Logie nominee Tom Gleeson said: "I've really told everyone exactly what I think to their face. I'm coming here and people might not be impressed. I'm not taking it too seriously. Even if someone else wins, it doesn't matter."

SEE THE BEST PHOTOS FROM THE RED CARPET BELOW:

 

Richard Wilkins and Karl Stefanovic arrive. Picture: Matrix
Richard Wilkins and Karl Stefanovic arrive. Picture: Matrix

 

Bromance ... Richard Wilkins and Karl Stefanovic kiss on the cheek. Picture: Matrix
Bromance ... Richard Wilkins and Karl Stefanovic kiss on the cheek. Picture: Matrix

 

Pete Helliar, Carrie Bickmore, Lisa Wilkison and Sylvia Jeffreys. Picture: @Lisa Wilkinson/Instagram
Pete Helliar, Carrie Bickmore, Lisa Wilkison and Sylvia Jeffreys. Picture: @Lisa Wilkinson/Instagram

 

Sylvia Jeffreys and Amanda Keller. Picture: Matrix
Sylvia Jeffreys and Amanda Keller. Picture: Matrix

 

Gold Logie nominee Amanda Keller. Picture: @amandarosekeller/Instagram
Gold Logie nominee Amanda Keller. Picture: @amandarosekeller/Instagram

 

Sophie Monk. Picture: @sophiemonk/Instagram
Sophie Monk. Picture: @sophiemonk/Instagram

 

Sophie Monk. Picture: @karlaroccuzzo/Instagram
Sophie Monk. Picture: @karlaroccuzzo/Instagram

 

Carrie Bickmore and Lisa Wilkinson. Picture: Jerad Williams
Carrie Bickmore and Lisa Wilkinson. Picture: Jerad Williams

 

Carrie Bickmore. Picture: @bickmorecarrie/Instagram
Carrie Bickmore. Picture: @bickmorecarrie/Instagram

 

Georgie Gardner arrives at the Logies. Picture: Matrix
Georgie Gardner arrives at the Logies. Picture: Matrix

 

Delta Goodrem and Kelly Rowland. Picture: AAP
Delta Goodrem and Kelly Rowland. Picture: AAP

 

Kelly Rowland arrives at the Logies. Picture: Getty
Kelly Rowland arrives at the Logies. Picture: Getty

 

Delta Goodrem arrives at the Logies. Picture: Getty
Delta Goodrem arrives at the Logies. Picture: Getty

 

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli arrive. Picture: Matrix
Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli arrive. Picture: Matrix

 

Martha Kalifatidis. Picture: Matrix
Martha Kalifatidis. Picture: Matrix

 

Anna Heinrich. Picture: @annaheinrich1/Instagram
Anna Heinrich. Picture: @annaheinrich1/Instagram

 

Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich. Picture: Matrix
Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich. Picture: Matrix

 

Ada Nicodemou. Picture: @adanicodemou/Instagram
Ada Nicodemou. Picture: @adanicodemou/Instagram

 

Ada Nicodemou and Adam Rigby. Picture: @adanicodemou/Instagram
Ada Nicodemou and Adam Rigby. Picture: @adanicodemou/Instagram

 

Grant Denyer and wife Chezzi. Picture: Matrix
Grant Denyer and wife Chezzi. Picture: Matrix

 

Olympia Valance. Picture: Matrix
Olympia Valance. Picture: Matrix

 

Neighbours actor and Dancing With The Stars contestant Olympia Valance. Picture: Matrix
Neighbours actor and Dancing With The Stars contestant Olympia Valance. Picture: Matrix

 

Hamish (and Zoe Blake arrive at the Logies. Picture: AAP
Hamish (and Zoe Blake arrive at the Logies. Picture: AAP

 

Deborah Knight. Picture: @channel9style/Instagram
Deborah Knight. Picture: @channel9style/Instagram

 

Deborah Knight. Picture: @channel9style/Instagram
Deborah Knight. Picture: @channel9style/Instagram

 

Boy George. Picture: Getty
Boy George. Picture: Getty

 

Guy and Jules Sebastian. Picture: Matrix
Guy and Jules Sebastian. Picture: Matrix

 

Guy Sebastian and Delta Goodrem posing for selfie photographs with fans. Picture: AAP
Guy Sebastian and Delta Goodrem posing for selfie photographs with fans. Picture: AAP

 

Samantha Armytage arrives at the Logies. Picture: AAP
Samantha Armytage arrives at the Logies. Picture: AAP

 

Richard Wilkins and Virginia Burmeister arrive. Picture: Matrix
Richard Wilkins and Virginia Burmeister arrive. Picture: Matrix

 

Christian Wilkins arrives at the Logies. Picture: AAP
Christian Wilkins arrives at the Logies. Picture: AAP

 

Jessica Mauboy arrives at the Logies. Picture: Getty
Jessica Mauboy arrives at the Logies. Picture: Getty

 

Jessica Mauboy and Rob Mills. Picture: Matrix
Jessica Mauboy and Rob Mills. Picture: Matrix

 

Sonia Kruger. Picture: Matrix
Sonia Kruger. Picture: Matrix

 

Sam Green and Essie Davis. Picture: Getty
Sam Green and Essie Davis. Picture: Getty

 

Erin Molan arrives at the Logies. Picture: Matrix
Erin Molan arrives at the Logies. Picture: Matrix

 

The Outback Girls from Nine’s show Travel Guides arrive. Picture: Getty
The Outback Girls from Nine’s show Travel Guides arrive. Picture: Getty

 

The Fren Family from Travel Guides are all smiles as they head into the event. Picture: Getty
The Fren Family from Travel Guides are all smiles as they head into the event. Picture: Getty

 

Celebrity vet Dr Chris Brown and TV chef Miguel Maestre had a laugh on the red carpet. Picture: AAP
Celebrity vet Dr Chris Brown and TV chef Miguel Maestre had a laugh on the red carpet. Picture: AAP

 

Natarsha Belling, Amanda Keller and Sandra Sully at the Logies. Picture: @natarshabelling
Natarsha Belling, Amanda Keller and Sandra Sully at the Logies. Picture: @natarshabelling

 

 

Sandra Sully arrives at the Logies. Picture: Matrix
Sandra Sully arrives at the Logies. Picture: Matrix

 

Ten News Host Natarsha Belling arrives at the Logies. Picture: Matrix
Ten News Host Natarsha Belling arrives at the Logies. Picture: Matrix

 

Foxtel star Sam Neill and Lisa Wilkinson doing selfies. Picture: Matrix
Foxtel star Sam Neill and Lisa Wilkinson doing selfies. Picture: Matrix

 

Lisa Wilkinson. Picture: @lisa_wilkinson/Instagram
Lisa Wilkinson. Picture: @lisa_wilkinson/Instagram

 

MAFS Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant. Picture: Matrix
MAFS Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant. Picture: Matrix

 

MAFS Lizzie Sobinoff. Picture: Getty
MAFS Lizzie Sobinoff. Picture: Getty

 

MAFS Heidi Latcham. Picture: Matrix
MAFS Heidi Latcham. Picture: Matrix

 

Gold Logie nominee Costa Georgiadis. Picture: AAP
Gold Logie nominee Costa Georgiadis. Picture: AAP

 

Rebecca Gibney. Picture: @channel9style/Instagram
Rebecca Gibney. Picture: @channel9style/Instagram

 

Jules and Guy Sebastian. Picture: @julessebastian/Instagram
Jules and Guy Sebastian. Picture: @julessebastian/Instagram

 

Leila McKinnon. Picture: @channel9style/Instagram
Leila McKinnon. Picture: @channel9style/Instagram

 

2GB Host Ben Fordham, and Rebecca Harding who looked glam in a split-leg dress. Picture: Matrix
2GB Host Ben Fordham, and Rebecca Harding who looked glam in a split-leg dress. Picture: Matrix

 

Rebecca Maddern. Picture: @rebeccamaddern/Instagram
Rebecca Maddern. Picture: @rebeccamaddern/Instagram

 

Edwina Bartholomew. Picture: Matrix
Edwina Bartholomew. Picture: Matrix

 

Actor's Matt Wilson and Lincoln Lewis. Picture: AAP
Actor's Matt Wilson and Lincoln Lewis. Picture: AAP

 

Erin McNaught and Example arrive at the Logies. Picture: Getty
Erin McNaught and Example arrive at the Logies. Picture: Getty

 

Shaynna Blaze arrives at the Logies. Picture: Getty
Shaynna Blaze arrives at the Logies. Picture: Getty

 

Tom Gleeson arrives at the Logies. Picture: Getty
Tom Gleeson arrives at the Logies. Picture: Getty

 

The Block host Shelley Craft arrives at the Logies in navy blue. Picture: Matrix
The Block host Shelley Craft arrives at the Logies in navy blue. Picture: Matrix

 

Bachelorette Angie Kent. Picture: Matrix
Bachelorette Angie Kent. Picture: Matrix

 

Osher Gunsberg, Angie Kent and Matt Agnew. Picture: Matrix
Osher Gunsberg, Angie Kent and Matt Agnew. Picture: Matrix

 

Actress Bonnie Anderson. Picture: Matrix
Actress Bonnie Anderson. Picture: Matrix

 

Scotty Cam and Karl Stefanovic. Picture: @scottycamofficial/Instagram
Scotty Cam and Karl Stefanovic. Picture: @scottycamofficial/Instagram

 

 

Sophie Monk rocks the Logies. Picture: Matrix
Sophie Monk rocks the Logies. Picture: Matrix

 

Sylvia Jeffreys. Picture: @Sylvia Jeffreys/Instagram
Sylvia Jeffreys. Picture: @Sylvia Jeffreys/Instagram

 

Sylvia Jeffreys. Picture: @channel9style/Instagram
Sylvia Jeffreys. Picture: @channel9style/Instagram

 

Georgia Love and Anna Heinrich,. Picture: @tvweekmag/Instagram
Georgia Love and Anna Heinrich,. Picture: @tvweekmag/Instagram

 

Georgia Love. Picture: @georgiealove/Instagram
Georgia Love. Picture: @georgiealove/Instagram

 

Grant and Chezzi Denyer. Picture: @2dayfmbreakfast/Instagram
Grant and Chezzi Denyer. Picture: @2dayfmbreakfast/Instagram

 

 

Leila McKinnon. Picture: Matrix
Leila McKinnon. Picture: Matrix

 

Sylvia Jeffreys and Leila McKinnon. Picture: Matrix
Sylvia Jeffreys and Leila McKinnon. Picture: Matrix

 

Sam Mac and his mother Loretta. Picture: Getty
Sam Mac and his mother Loretta. Picture: Getty

 

Sam Frost arrives at the Logies. Picture: AAP
Sam Frost arrives at the Logies. Picture: AAP

 

Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding arrive. Picture: Getty
Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding arrive. Picture: Getty

 

Rebecca Harding. Picture: @rebeccalharding/Instagram
Rebecca Harding. Picture: @rebeccalharding/Instagram

 

 

Chris Bath arrives at the Logies. Picture: Getty
Chris Bath arrives at the Logies. Picture: Getty

 

Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown. Picture: Matrix
Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown. Picture: Matrix

 

Young Sheldon cast members at the Logies. Picture: Jerad Williams
Young Sheldon cast members at the Logies. Picture: Jerad Williams

 

April Rose Pengilly arrives at the Logies. Picture: AAP
April Rose Pengilly arrives at the Logies. Picture: AAP

 

Emily Symons. Picture: Matrix
Emily Symons. Picture: Matrix

 

Lucy Zelic and Craig Foster arrive at the Logies. Picture: AAP
Lucy Zelic and Craig Foster arrive at the Logies. Picture: AAP

 

MasterChef judge Gary Mehigan hits up the Logies. Picture: Getty
MasterChef judge Gary Mehigan hits up the Logies. Picture: Getty

 

Dylan Alcott arrives at the Logies. Picture: Matrix
Dylan Alcott arrives at the Logies. Picture: Matrix

 

Kat Stewart arrives at the Logies. Picture: Getty
Kat Stewart arrives at the Logies. Picture: Getty

 

Five Bedrooms star Kat Stewart arrives at the Logies. Picture: Getty
Five Bedrooms star Kat Stewart arrives at the Logies. Picture: Getty

 

Waleed Aly on the red carpet. He’s a longshot at the Gold Logie. Picture: AAP
Waleed Aly on the red carpet. He’s a longshot at the Gold Logie. Picture: AAP

 

Benson Jack Anthony and Melina Vidler from 800 Words arrive. Picture: AAP
Benson Jack Anthony and Melina Vidler from 800 Words arrive. Picture: AAP

 

Neighbours stars Ryan Moloney and Eve Morey, who’s going for Gold. Picture: AAP
Neighbours stars Ryan Moloney and Eve Morey, who’s going for Gold. Picture: AAP

 

Joel Creasey. Picture: News Corp Australia
Joel Creasey. Picture: News Corp Australia

 

Erin Holland. Picture: @erinvholland/Instagram
Erin Holland. Picture: @erinvholland/Instagram

 

 

 

Kate Peck arrives at the Logies. Picure: Getty
Kate Peck arrives at the Logies. Picure: Getty

 

 

Jackie Woodburne and Alan Fletcher arrive. Picture: Getty
Jackie Woodburne and Alan Fletcher arrive. Picture: Getty

 

Brooke Boney. Picture: @channel9style/Instagram
Brooke Boney. Picture: @channel9style/Instagram

 

Tom Gleeson and his partner Ellie Parker. Picture: AAP
Tom Gleeson and his partner Ellie Parker. Picture: AAP

 

Jessica Yates , Adam Gilchrist and Sarah Jones. Picture: Getty
Jessica Yates , Adam Gilchrist and Sarah Jones. Picture: Getty

 

Isabella Giovinazzo arrives to the Logies. Picture: Matrix
Isabella Giovinazzo arrives to the Logies. Picture: Matrix

 

Jayne Azzo. Picture: @channel9style/Instagram
Jayne Azzo. Picture: @channel9style/Instagram

 

Sigrid Thornton arrives at the Logies. Picture: Getty
Sigrid Thornton arrives at the Logies. Picture: Getty

More Stories

Show More
editors picks logies 2019 logies awards red carpet

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 47 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 47 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 1

    • 1st Jul 2019 10:28 AM
    FASHION STAKES: who wore black and gold best?

    premium_icon FASHION STAKES: who wore black and gold best?

    People and Places Check out all the winners and grinners from Westlawn Race Day

    Meet the Candidates: Angela Bolger

    premium_icon Meet the Candidates: Angela Bolger

    News Get to know our potential Jacaranda Queens a little better

    • 1st Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

    VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

    News Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from 23 - 29 June, 2019