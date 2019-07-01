Extreme Logies thigh-high splits and red carpet fails

AUSTRALIA'S hottest TV stars including Karl Stefanovic were at the TV Week Logie Awards, where others showcased their sheer and sexy looks for the night.

Well most of them.

The Voice stars Delta Goodrem and Kelly Rowland were among the best dressed, with the singers both opting for eye-catching, sparkly gowns.

Goodrem shone bright in a chrome hued strapless dress by Valani, while Roland turned heads in a J'Aton Couture beaded gown with a high-thigh split.

Sophie Monk, no stranger to a fashion risk, wowed in a glittering gold corset-style dress by Jason Grech.

In a similar outfit to Monk was Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou who attended the event alongside her boyfriend Adam Rigby in a gold Steven Khalil design that showcased her legs and chest.

Samantha Armytage flaunted her fit and fabulous new figure in a skin-tight, red, one-sleeve gown by Carla Zampatti.

"It's always amazing to have Carla dress you," the new Weight Watchers ambassador said.

"I feel great!".

Gold Logie nominee Amanda Keller was branded the belle of the ball, to which she responded, "you mean the belly of the ball," in a high neck, long-sleeve dress by Mary Ioannidis. She paired her dress with sparkly runners.

Keller said a win would be a win for women in media.

"It would be the fabulous culmination of the end of an incredible year for me," Keller said.

"After 35 years of rolling with the punches, the slings and arrows of working within the media to at the age of 57 have had the most professionally fulfilling, the busiest year I have ever had I think bodes well for women in the television industry."

Getting the memo, thigh splits were a hot commodity this year was Radio personality Andy Lee's girlfriend Rebecca Harding who wore a stunning white Lïllïan Khallouf gown with a plunging neckline and a feather train.

After nailing her red carpet look last year, Nine's Leila McKinnon opted for a polarising bright red number with oversized tulle sleeves by Constantina and Louise.

While Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson also opted for a controversial outfit when she stepped out in a busy dress by Vivienna Lorikeet.

With corsetry, a choker, frills, lace, embellishment and a train, there was too much going on.

And while she was best dressed on Married at First Sight, loveable reality TV personality Heidi Latcham almost had a number of wardrobe malfunctions thanks largely to a ridiculous high-thigh split.

The man who had the most fun with his red carpet attire was Gold Logie nominee Costa Georgiadis who wore a fruity and flamboyant T-shirt and grape purple suit.

Karl Stefanovic also made his return to prime time TV. He was seen kissing his former colleague and longtime friend Richard Wilkins from the Today Show on the cheek as he hit the red carpet solo without his wife Jasmine Yarborough.

This is the first time Stefanovic has been on prime time, following his unceremonious sacking from Today.

Controversial Gold Logie nominee Tom Gleeson said: "I've really told everyone exactly what I think to their face. I'm coming here and people might not be impressed. I'm not taking it too seriously. Even if someone else wins, it doesn't matter."

