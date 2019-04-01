Eyes in the sky are coming to Grafton

SAFER STREETS: Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Toast Espresso owner Mark Hackett join with other business owners and the Grafton Chamber of Commerce to look at CCTV installations in the Grafton CBD.

SAFER STREETS: Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Toast Espresso owner Mark Hackett join with other business owners and the Grafton Chamber of Commerce to look at CCTV installations in the Grafton CBD. Adam Hourigan

AS HE looked over a CCTV system soon to be installed at Toast Espresso, owner Mark Hackett said it was a lot like an insurance policy.

"It's not like there's a huge problem... but that one time you need it it's good to have there.”

The CCTV installation is one of the first to be installed as part of a government grant of $200,000 that will allow for 160 local businesses to purchase CCTV for the Grafton area, and Mr Hackett said it was important to create a link between businesses in the street.

"It adds that little bit of safety for everyone in the community,” he said.” It's not about our business; it's about having those links when people need to find information, it all links up if everyone has it.

"I've heard police say before if there were more cameras they can rely on them when they go looking for information -it gives more clarity.”

The grant provides the cameras and monitoring equipment with businesses paying installation costs as part of the program.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan, who came to inspect the systems, said that CCTV makes our town safer, can save lives, and most certainly will prevent crime.

"I am proud to deliver this important project for our community,” he said. "We should always be able to walk our streets in safety, particularly our older residents.”

The CCTV roll-out is being led by the Grafton Chamber of Commerce and vice president Phil Belletty said the program was about improving security for local businesses and the overall community.

"This will improve safety on the street and will allow businesses to feel more secure,” he said.

"We are hoping that these cameras will deter people from committing crime, rather than having the ability to track offenders down, but it certainly does give the police that ability.

"So far we have about 100 businesses signed up. If any other businesses, including those in the Industrial Estate, are interested in taking advantage of this program they can get in touch through our website.”

Mr Hackett said that they appreciated the chamber working hard for to make things happen. "It's a great initiative, and it's good to support it.”