Eyes in the sky watch our mobile, speed from above

YOU may think a little glance at your phone here, and a little bit of speed there, but be warned, the eyes in the sky are going to get you.

After one year of the Ulmarra speed camera being in operation, a Transport for NSW Spokeswoman said that two trailer-mounted cameras could be on their way through the Clarence Valley as part of a new blitz on the practice.

NSW police busted 31,493 people for mobile phone offences last financial year from their own patrols, including 303 in Coffs Clarence.

However, with just eight cameras installed in NSW as part of a rollout over the next four years, in a week they have captured 3,303 breaking the law in the week from December 1-7.

Six of these cameras are installed on major Sydney roads, but the Transport for NSW spokeswoman said that two of the cameras were trailer mounted, and were being sent to undisclosed parts of the state each week, with the message that people could be detected anywhere at anytime.

Minister for Roads Andrew Constance said the drivers caught through 773,532 vehicle checks could count themselves lucky to be only receiving a warning letter for now.

"At 60km/h if you look at your phone while driving for just two seconds, you travel 33 metres blind - it's dangerous, it's stupid and it needs to stop," Mr Constance said.

Until March 2020, drivers caught by a mobile phone detection camera will receive a warning letter. When the warning phase ends drivers will cop a $344 fine, or $457 in a school zone, and five demerit points - 10 during double demerit periods.

Executive Director of Transport for NSW's Centre for Road Safety Bernard Carlon said independent modelling shows the latest addition to the Government's road safety program could prevent around 100 fatal and serious injury crashes over five years.

"In NSW from 2012 to mid-December this year, there have been 183 casualty crashes involving a driver or rider using a hand held mobile phone - resulting in 13 deaths and 245 injuries," Mr Carlon said.

The program will be expanded over three years (from 2019/20 to 2022/23) with a target of more than 135 million annual vehicle checks by 2022/23. To help reach this target, it is anticipated that approximately 45 cameras will be operating across NSW, incorporating both fixed and transportable units.

Meanwhile, December marked the one-year anniversary of the Ulmarra speed camera being switched on, and figures up not-including November and December show that more than 10,000 have been caught speeding through the area.

The total revenue in fines attributable to the two cameras has just passed through the $2m, with minister Constance saying all the funds were used for road safety campaigns.

The cameras were installed after a long-running community campaign for something to be done about speeding issues through the village.