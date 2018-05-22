Eyes on the sky as stargazers get ready

Grafton Public School's Emmit Green, 11, Oscar Woods and Maia Adason, 11 get ready for the Stargazing world record attempt to be held on Wednesday night.

THE students of Grafton Public School have every reason to look to the skies on Wednesday night, after they gave their outgoing principal a special gift on his farewell last week.

Tomorrow, the school will be hosting the Clarence Valley's Stargazing Live, where in conjunction with the ABC and the Australian National University, it will lead a Guinness World Record attempt for the most people simultaneously stargazing, and it's a fair chance the local kids will be looking for one particular star.

"We gave our principal Will Randall his own star because he was leaving,” said local event organiser and teacher Clem Craythorn.

"So we'll try and find his star, which will be great for the kids.

The current world record, set in 2015 by the Australian National University, is 7960 people across 37 locations and Grafton's contribution to the attempt will be held in the grounds of Grafton Public School from 7-9pm.

"It's a big thing. There's parties right across the state,” Mr Craythorn said.

"And we've already had to go back to the ABC four times to bump up our numbers. At last count we're already over 220 and are happy to have more.”

A simulcast of the official broadcast will be showed so students can follow along with Professor Brian Cox during the world record attempt.

"We've got some actual astronomers coming here with proper big telescopes so the kids get a good look, and I'll be putting a camera on the moon so it's not as hard for the kids to follow,” Mr Craythorn said.

In order to have your name included as part of the record attempt, participants must register online by going to the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/abcinsydney/ events and select the location.

Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket, deck chair and binoculars or a telescope. A barbecue and some light refreshments will be available on site.