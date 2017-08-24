26°
EYES ON THE SKY: International Space Station flying over

Blake Antrobus
| 24th Aug 2017 12:00 PM Updated: 1:03 PM
In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.
GET those telescopes ready, because the International Space Station will be making another pass tonight.

NASA's premiere space station will be visible from 6:36pm tonight for about three minutes at a maximum height of about 43°.

The station previously passed over the region in July, with clear conditions allowing people to see it for longer in the sky.

Because of its large size, the ISS reflects enough light to be seen with the human eye.

According to NASA's website, the ISS looks like a "very bright star moving across the sky."

More possible sightings of the station from Maryborough are listed below:

  • Friday, August 25 - 7.22pm for one minute, maximum height 21°
  • Saturday, August 26 - 6.30pm for four minutes, maximum height 47°
  • Monday, August 28 - 6.23pm for three minutes, maximum height 16°

 

Select 'More Sightings' below to see when you can see the ISS

Topics:  fraser coast international space station iss

