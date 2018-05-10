EYEWITNESS: 'She was screaming I'm gonna kill you'

Footage of the arrest of a woman in Prince Street by police

AN EYEWITNESS has said an incident where a woman allegedly allegedly chased a woman in the street armed with a knife today was "terrifying", but has praised the actions of the officer first on the scene.

The witness, who did not wish to be named said he first saw a woman chasing someone with a knife as he was driving on Prince Street near the Grafton Showgrounds.

"She was going off chasing someone with a knife. Big butchers knife...Screaming I'm gonna kill you as this woman ran into a house away from the one with the knife."

The witness pulled over and allegedly saw the woman start to wave the knife at other people nearby and scream at them.

"There were a fair few people in the street... at least 20 around," he said.

"I was scared she was going to hurt someone."

The witness said shortly after one police officer came into the street and stopped nearby and the woman walked with the knife.

"He drew his gun and screamed at her to drop the knife," he said.

"She did and he handcuffed her as a few other people arrived after.

"The police did a really good job...and honestly the way the first one handled it on his own was awesome.

"People were pretty terrified. I honestly thought she was going to stab people. She came very close to doing it."

The woman has been charged with seven offences and has been refused bail and will face court on Friday.