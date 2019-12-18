Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘F--k I hate court’: man accused of filming magistrate

Aisling Brennan
18th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BALLINA man accused of filming in a Lismore Courtroom and sharing it with his friends on social media is expected to attend court next month.

Sean Blazley, 30, who did not appear before Lismore Local Court on Monday, was charged with using a recording device in court premises in November after he was allegedly seen by a sheriff filming the court proceedings.

Police will allege Mr Blazley had been using the social media application Snapchat to film a magistrate and had written the words "F k I hate court" across the video.

His solicitor Vince Boss asked the court for an adjournment so he can speak with his client.

"I've tried to contact him but can't … but this is the first time the matter is before the court," Mr Boss said.

Mr Blazley's matter is expected to return to Lismore Local Court on January 13 for mention.

lismore local court northern rivers crime snapchat
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tiny House makes big difference to Nymboida family

        premium_icon Tiny House makes big difference to Nymboida family

        News A SINGLE mum and her daughter who lost their home in a fire storm to have fully decked out Tiny House delivered today as winners of a nationwide competition.

        • 18th Dec 2019 6:44 AM
        Gulaptis stays the course on bushfires

        premium_icon Gulaptis stays the course on bushfires

        News Climate change ‘contributing factor’ – but lives at the forefront of his mind

        Special grant an early Christmas present for Yamba clubs

        premium_icon Special grant an early Christmas present for Yamba clubs

        News Fire at sheds of the Rotary and Lions Clubs were devastating

        HSC 2019: The Clarence Valley’s high achievers revealed

        premium_icon HSC 2019: The Clarence Valley’s high achievers revealed

        Education TAKE a look at the Clarence Valley students who received the highest bands and top...