'F--K THE POLICE': Teen's youth saves him from prison term

THEY SAY age is just a number, but for a Bundaberg teenager, his youth was the only thing standing between him and a prison sentence.

Dion Victor Lamour pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving and two counts of obstruct and assault police in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen told the court Lamour was charged with all three offences on May 7 at South Kolan, after a member of the public reported two shirtless teenagers riding their motorcycles without helmets along Hilland Rd.

At midday, police located Lamour walking along Hilland Rd. He had cuts and grazes on his arms from crashing his motorbike moments before.

Sen-Const Klaassen said the teen was unsteady on his feet, had glassy eyes and was slurring his speech.

After returning a positive breath test and being told by the responding police officer he would have to be taken to the watchhouse, Lamour became extremely aggressive.

"Do you know what I'm going to say to that? F--k the police!" he said.

Lamour then claimed he had to look for his missing dog and told the officer to "f--k off".

When the police officer tried to grab the 18-year-old's arms and detain him, Lamour pushed and shoved him.

Sen-Const Klaassen said the arresting officer had to call for urgent assistance as he struggled to pull the man to the ground.

He said a member of the public who witnessed the assault ran to the police officer's aid and waited with him until additional police arrived at the scene.

While he was being placed in handcuffs, Lamour verbally threatened the police officer and said he was "Going to go after his family".

He also tried to spit on police at the scene.

Lamour appeared unrepresented in court.

He told Magistrate Belinda Merrin he was "really ashamed and sorry" for his actions and that he hadn't "quite realised how absurd" he had behaved.

After requesting a brief of evidence, Lamour saw the footage of his drunken actions.

"I'd never see myself doing that again," he said.

Ms Merrin told the P-plater his offences "ticked all the boxes for going to jail".

"If you were an older man you'd likely be going to prison for that behaviour," she said.

"Your youth is saving you from going to custody."

In a letter to the court, Lamour's mother, who was sitting at the front of the gallery during the proceedings, asked for her son to be given a sentence which incorporated anger management and mental health treatments.

He was disqualified from driving for the minimum mandatory period of six months and placed on a 15-month probation.

Lamour was also given 40 hours of community service.

No convictions were recorded.