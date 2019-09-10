Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Bailey evacuated from Drake as the fire approached up Long Gully Road.
David Bailey evacuated from Drake as the fire approached up Long Gully Road. Marc Stapelberg
News

'F--king scary': Drake man in shock after devastating fire

Alison Paterson
by
10th Sep 2019 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN whose lost a shed full of valued items in the Drake bushfire says the blaze has created a "barren" landscape.

At the Bruxner Highway roadblock west of Tabulam, David Bailey recounted how he managed to save a few items from his Long Gully Rd home.

He said he was grateful for the efforts of the Rural Fire Service crews.

"It was f--king scary," Mr Bailey said.

"It (the bushfire) has taken the shed, the motorbike, the veggie garden. It's just barren land."

Still in shock, Mr Bailey was trembling when he recounted the devastating loss of a shed containing many valued items.

"I've lived in that house my whole life," he said.

"But everyone got out, that's the main thing.

"There are people who have lost their homes, they're living at the pub now."

Mr Bailey said the tiny town of Drake was deserted.

"The fireys have been fantastic, I just wanted to hug them," he said.

bruxner highway bushfire drake editors picks fire rural fire service
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    TRAPPED: 'We've got to get out now'

    premium_icon TRAPPED: 'We've got to get out now'

    News A SHARK Creek resident was lucky to escape with her life after she was trapped in the earlier hours of Sunday morning by the massive blaze

    RFS issues notice over water replacement

    RFS issues notice over water replacement

    Rural Landowners urged to contact DPI if affected

    • 10th Sep 2019 10:43 AM
    Southerly change firefighters were dreading hits

    Southerly change firefighters were dreading hits

    Breaking Rolling coverage with the latest information as fires blaze

    Health alert issued over bushfire smoke air pollution

    Health alert issued over bushfire smoke air pollution

    Health People with respiratory and cardiac issues urged to stay indoors