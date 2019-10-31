Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE RUN: Gympie CIB are still investigating reports of a gunshot being fired in a Gympie unit block yesterday morning. The alleged gunmen are still on the run. Please note: This photo is a file photo.
ON THE RUN: Gympie CIB are still investigating reports of a gunshot being fired in a Gympie unit block yesterday morning. The alleged gunmen are still on the run. Please note: This photo is a file photo.
Crime

‘F--- off you c---’: Masked gunmen still on run in Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
31st Oct 2019 11:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE CIB confirmed today no arrests have been made and the hunt continues for the person responsible for a gunshot being fired near a block of Gympie units in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A property owner in Phoenix Lane received a laceration to the head in an altercation with a group of men just after 2am on Wednesday.

Three police cars and an ambulance rushed to the scene where a man was treated, but the alleged gunmen had escaped in a car moments before.

 

OTHER STORIES:

1. Police investigate gunshot fired outside Gympie units

2. Alleged woodchip murder: Witness heard screams of stop

 

Neighbours reportedly heard a gunshot believed to be of a sawn-off shotgun, screaming and yelling before one of the men reportedly yelled "give us your black box."

"We heard f--- off you c---- and a few seconds later "you f----- b-------," a neighbour said.

The gunmen were reportedly masked.

A neighbour who wished to remain anonymous said it was quite frightening to see the drama unfold on his street.

"It used to be a quiet neighbourhood," another said.

No one has been arrested," a Gympie CIB officer said.

alleged gunmen dispute gunmen gunshot gympie cib gympie gunshot gympie region police media qas sawn-off shotgun
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        McClymonts return home for special Jacaranda Thursday

        premium_icon McClymonts return home for special Jacaranda Thursday

        Whats On Ahead of their special One Acoustic Night gig at the Saraton Theatre, Molly and Brooke McClymont share what Jacaranda Festival means to them

        Keeping an eye on Grafton

        premium_icon Keeping an eye on Grafton

        Business New optometrist now open at Shoppingworld

        REVEALED: What's left to do on new Grafton bridge

        premium_icon REVEALED: What's left to do on new Grafton bridge

        News Transport NSW lists what's left and dispels rumours