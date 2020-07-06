‘F--- the police’: Shocking footage of stolen car joy rides

Footage has emerged of children driving at more than 180km/h along Townsville streets, "f--- the police" playing through speakers, as they joy ride in stolen cars during the night.

The latest batch of vision comes after a spate of car thefts last week, which included a red Mitsubishi Lancer belonging to Mount Louisa resident Aaron Davies.

The children can be seen speeding around Townsville in Mr Davies' car, as well as another stolen Mazda BT-50, which were both later found dumped.

Queensland Police data showed 10 unlawful use of a motor vehcile charges have been laid this month.

Victim of crime Aaron Davies had his car stolen in Mount Louisa. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The footage, which was posted to one of the children's Instagram accounts, shows at least three people in the red sedan while a young driver joy rides through the city.

The driver takes the car through a park in daylight, and another video shows the car being driven at excessive speed during the night.

At one point the car's odometer hit 180km/h while speeding on a straight stretch of road.

A song with the lyrics "f--- the police" plays in the background.

The videos come just a few weeks since the death of four teenagers who were killed in an alleged stolen car crash at Garbutt.

Four teenagers were killed when the allegedly stolen car they were travelling in crashed and hit a light pole on June 7. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR

The family of one of the late-teens, Lucius Baira-Hill, warned young children to stop stealing cars at the 13-year-old's funeral last month.

The teenage driver of the car has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, among eight other offences.

Mr Davies said he felt "violated" that his car was stolen while he slept and urged people to get deadlocks installed.

His car was found at Rasmussen at the weekend.

The Mazda was found at Kirwan on Saturday with minor damage.

Police are still investigating.