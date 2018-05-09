Menu
Inspections were conducted across the Darling Downs. Scott Powick
Crime

'F--- you' carved into car

by Caitlan Charles
9th May 2018 11:00 AM

THE WORDS "f--- you” have been carved into the boot of a car in Grafton at the weekend.

Seven cars have been targeted on Dobie St, with only one having words carved into the paint work.

Inspector Jo Reid from Coffs/Clarence Police District said the incident occurred between late Saturday night and 7am Sunday morning.

Insp Reid said they deflated and slashed tyres, and the cars have been scratched.

"We're having a chat to the owners because obviously the 'f--- you' one is quite a personal message,” she said.

"If anyone knows anything about a number of vehicles that have been damaged... we'd be interested in hearing from you.

"(The attack) is quite unusual and specific to the one location.”

clarence crime vandalism
Grafton Daily Examiner

